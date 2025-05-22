Isabel Venter with Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith. Photo / Photosport

But the costs are making it more difficult for people to participate, and Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith is desperate to change that.

“Sir Murray said that everyone should have the opportunity to play sport,” said Smith.

“We’re still failing them because there’s still thousands of young people out there that just aren’t getting the opportunity to participate in sport.

“If you’re not actively participating in sport or you’re not part of a team or a group of people, you’re going to lack self-confidence. These opportunities that people miss in sport, they lead to lack of ... opportunities in life.”

Isabel Venter is an example of a child who has benefited from the Halberg Activity Fund grant. She was born with an upper limb difference and, with the support of Halberg, she managed to participate in the Games and start riding lessons.

“I really like being around the horses,” said Isabel.

“It makes me feel happy, calm and relaxed. When I first started I was quite weak and couldn’t do everything I wanted to, but I’m getting stronger.

“I really enjoyed Halberg Games because I could compete with other people with the same limb difference as me.

“My favourite part was the rock climbing because it exercises both of my arms. I loved the experience, and I hope I can go again.”

Despite all that, Smith is pleased to see the number of kids benefiting from taking part in events like the Halberg Games, which is proving to be a stepping stone to further success.

He highlights the success of wheelchair racers Jaden Movold and Sarah James, who have benefited from participating.

“It’s also about the kids coming to the Halberg Games for the very first time,” said Smith.

“These are children who often aren’t picked for Aims Games or rep teams. They’re the ones left behind in class when their peers get to put on the Auckland Blues jersey or the green of Manawatu.

“They’re left out, and for them, the Halberg Games might be the first time they’re away from home without their parents.

“It could be the first time they’re managing their own medication, and it becomes a real coming-of-age experience.

“I always say to people that we talk about creating moments of joy, but the finish line at the Halberg Games is just this amazing place of humanity.”

