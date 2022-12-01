Sir Murray Halberg dies aged 89

Sir Murray Halberg. Photo / Martin Sykes

Sir Murray Halberg, one of New Zealand’s greatest ever athletes, has died.

Halberg passed away at the age of 89, the Herald has confirmed.

Halberg was best known for winning the 5000m gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, while he also won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 1958 and 1962 in the three miles race.

He also became the first Kiwi to break the four-minute mile.

Murray Halberg claims gold in the 5000m at the 1960 Olympics. Photo / AP

In the 1961 New Year Honours, Halberg was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to athletics.

He ran until the Tokyo Olympics in 1964, where he finished seventh in the 10,000m final.

After his sporting career, Halberg set up The Halberg Trust, which continues to support children with disabilities in sport under its new name the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation.

The Halberg Awards, New Zealand’s most prestigious sports awards, are named in his honour in recognition for his work in sport and children with disabilities.

Sir Murray Halberg poses with his award for leadership during the 2012 Halberg Awards. Photo / Getty Images

He was knighted in 1988 for services to sport and disabled children, and was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

Halberg is a member of the Order of New Zealand — the list of the greatest 20 living Kiwis, alongside Richie McCaw, former Prime Ministers and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

He was born in Eketahuna and grew up in Auckland. Halberg and his wife Phyllis had two children.

After a battle with cancer, he returned to good health and assisted the 2002 Commonwealth Games team in Manchester as a mentor for the athletes, a role he filled again at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

- More to come.