'They are considered armed and dangerous,' said commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore about the suspects at large. Video / Saskatchewan RCMP

A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said Sunday. Police are looking for two suspects.

The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn't provide a motive.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Blackmore said.

Police are looking for two suspects in the alleged stabbings. Photo / Supplied

She said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.

The Canadian Press reported a Weldon resident said she was in her garden when she noticed emergency crews a couple of blocks away.

Shier said her neighbour, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed. She did not want to identify the victim out of respect for his family.

"I am very upset because I lost a good neighbour," she told the Canadian Press.

Tracy Marion, manager of the James Smith community convenience store and gas station told the Toronto Sun she was woken up, like many in the province, by the alerts blaring from her smartphone around 7am.

"I slept in, and I just woke up to all this news," she said.

Since then, she said she's seen the First Nation's usual calm has given way to a heavy police presence on the ground and the sound of helicopters in the air, but that access to and from the community remained open.

"There's too much happening, no one's thinking about that," the Toronto Sun reported.

The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″

Third landing at RUH I’ve witnessed this morning. Not sure if there was a fourth (might have been the heli taking off). pic.twitter.com/EAoBl1asy4 — Dani Wawryk (@DaniWawryk) September 4, 2022

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

"A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties," authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

He said two carried patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.