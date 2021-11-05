Zipline and dine: Maldives resort serves high cuisine on rope course

Flying Sauces: The Maldives resort is mixing fine dining and zipwires for a six-course adventure menu. Photo / Supplied, Soneva

Have you ever tucked into a tasty morsel only to think: 'where is the nearest zipline'? Well, it seems the people behind one adventurous Maldives resort did, and they've followed the idea to its natural conclusion, creating a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience.

The unlikely fusion meal features a Michelin-inspired degustation menu and a 200m zipline.

The luxury atoll resort of Soneva Fushi says its aim was to create an "experiential dining moment" and "long term memories" for our guests at the end of the multi-course adventure.

Sonu Shivdasani, the resort co-founder and chief executive said the Flying Sauces experience would do just that.

Dinner is served at the end of a 200m zip wire experience. Photo / Supplied, Soneva

Pairing light bites and amuse-bouche with eye-level views of the jungle, chef Rasal Jayawardene has created a six-course menu to be eaten on platforms, elevated 10 metres off the ground. Fresh ingredients such as Hokkaido scallops and black cod are brought to another level, with exotic flavours like teriyaki truffle sauce.

The experience wraps up at the edge of Dolphin beach, depositing guests at the waterfront.

The zipline experience is available three meals a day.

With varying menus and prices for breakfast, lunch or dinner with an optional wine-pairing, the gastronomic tour takes approximately an hour and a quarter to fly through.

High cuisine: Meals are served on top of a 10m high platform in the canopy. Photo / Supplied, Soneva

Shivdasani said Flying Sauces was created to offer "a new perspective of our unique island eco-system," allowing guests "to reconnect with the sights and sounds of nature" over their meals.

The zipline experience is available on its own to guests who aren't hungry or worry that physical exertion and fine dining might not suit their constitution.

High adventure: Flying Sauces is an unusual recipe of adrenaline and fine dining. Photo / Soneva

Soneva Fushi is the sort of luxury resort for those that can't sit still.

Now with branches in Thailand and Maldives islands, the 25-year-old chain isn't afraid to try new things.

This has included complimentary chocolate rooms and ice cream parlours in accommodation. Who said luxury had to be grown-up?

Overwater villas with slides at the Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives. Photo / Supplied, Soneva

The playful Maldives resorts are famous for mixing high-luxury with high-adrenaline experiences.

The overwater villas at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Kiri include floating freshwater pools and waterslides as standard. Aimed to thrill guests of any age, the resort says they are used an average 12 times a day. Who is counting!