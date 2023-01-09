The Antarctic Heritage Trust team arrived at the South Pole today. Photo / AHT, Mike Dawson; Supplied

A team of young New Zealanders and Norwegian explorers have complete an epic 1,000km journey to the South Pole.





Beginning at the edge of the continent at the Ronne Ice Shelf on 18 November, the team from the Antarctic Heritage Trust spent 50 days skiing in the tracks of Norwegian Roald Amundsen.





The team of 5 were picked from an open application, inviting young explorers from Aotearoa and Amundsen’s home nation to mark 150 years since the birth of the polar explorer.





Auckland-based firefighter Laura Andrews, 28, joined Olympian and canoe slalom coach Mike Dawson, 35, and Norwegian naval intelligence analyst Marthe Brendefur, 31, on the once-in-a-lifetime adventure.





They reached their goal on Saturday after over two months of continuous 12 hour days on skis, towing sleds.









Brendefur, who celebrated her 31st birthday on the ice, says she has “so much respect for what Amundsen and his team went through now that I have experienced how piercing, cold and ruthless Antarctica can be.”





Having hidden a cake in her sled to celebrate, she shared highs and lows of the trip with the others.

Firefighter Andrews counts herself lucky to have spent “this continuous time in this pristine and beautiful environment”.





The AHT team battled through freezing conditions and blizzards for over 50 days. Photo / AHT, Mike Dawson; Supplied





Part of the Antarctic Heritage Trust’s Inspiring Explorers Expedition, the three chosen skiers were guided by Norwegian Bengt Rotmo of Ousland Explorers and Antarctic Heritage Trust Executive Director Nigel Watson.





Repeating the journey first completed by Amundsen and his team in 1912, it is a route that has defeated many celebrated explorers before.





Camping at 88.23 South, where Shackleton turned back, was a poignant moment, said the team.





Auckland firefighter Laura Andrews was part of the team that reached the South Pole this weekend. Photo / Supplied





“We’re very proud of them. The team put in months of rigorous training - physically and mentally and even then, nothing is guaranteed,” said the Antarctic Heritage Trust’s acting executive Director Francesca Eathorne. She said the trip was evidence of their sheer determination.





The team will now fly back to the Union Glacier on the Antarctic Peninsula where they will begin their journey back home via Chile. They’re expected back in New Zealand late next week.



