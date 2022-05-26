Get off! The airline suffered a spate of long delays this week. Photo / Markus Winkler, Unsplash

Get off! The airline suffered a spate of long delays this week. Photo / Markus Winkler, Unsplash

One pilot's frustration boiled-over on a delayed Wizz Air flight, releasing a tirade against unruly passengers.



A TikTok from passenger Hannah Mace captured moment their captain told the unruly passengers to disembark.

"If you don't want to go tonight, you can get off," says the pilot, audibly irate.



Flight W65747 from Gatwick to Larnaca in Cyprus was delayed for hours. Flight information via FlightRadar shows the 23 May service delayed well past the scheduled departure time of 20:00 by almost four hours.

Eventually, at breaking point, the frustrated crew let rip over the plane PA.

From the video the unhappy passengers are clearly becoming unruly, out of their seats and milling around without face coverings. However the pilot's tirade appears to stun them into submission.

"I don't need this, my crew don't need this. It's completely out of my control," he can be heard saying.

Shocked, they listen to the announcement, mouths agape.

"Are we being told off?" mouths one to a fellow traveller.

"If you want to get off, we'll let you off, no problem," continues the captain.

The airline's departures out of Gatwick are apparently suffering a spate of delays. For the last week, flight Radar shows delays of between 3 and 4 hours on the route.

The Independent reported that the airport delayed a spate of services from other carriers this week, including cancellations 24 easyJet services on Tuesday. The Independent reported that 3000 passengers were refused compensation by the airline.

It's understandable that many travellers were irate, however the cabin crew had had enough.

In the TikTok comments, many viewers thought the disgruntled captain was in the right.

"To be fair, I'm on his side!! He's probably extremely stressed and the crew are exhausted!!" read one.

"I honestly don't blame him, the public are absolutely feral out there since lockdown," wrote another follower.

When asked for comment the airline apologised for inconvenience of the late departure and said that customers had been contacted.

"Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by the delayed flight W95749, from Gatwick to Larnaca," said a statement from the airline seen by the Independent.

"This was initially a result of a late inbound aircraft, with further delays caused by Air Traffic Control issues at London Gatwick. Wizz Air has contacted affected customers directly to inform them about their rights."