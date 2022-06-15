From Tuesday travellers to New Zealand can bypass pre-departure test centres. Photo / James D. Morgan, Getty Images

COMMENT:

As of midnight on Monday pre-departure tests are no longer required to get into the country.



A negative Covid-19 test result will no longer be part of the Travel Declaration needed to board a plane to New Zealand - in its place is a more 'good faith' approach to the health of travellers.



Hot off the heels of the US which dropped the requirement on Sunday, New Zealand was one of the last countries to be easing this restriction. The test was a sore point for many travellers.

Many Having to budget for extra hotel nights in the event of a positive test has kept travel suppressed, argued tourism businesses. There were even horror stories of missed flights due to botched test readings.



With 78 cases in the community for every one case detected at the border, Covid-19 Minister Ayesha Verrall deemed the hassle caused to travellers was "no longer outweighed by the public health benefits."



Most will be glad to see the end of them, but without definitive proof how many travellers will be tempted to fly with symptoms - or even full blown cases of Covid? Whether there will be any measures to replace them or to stop sick passengers boarding planes is still under consideration.



In most cases the airlines and other travel providers advise travellers to delay travel, rather than risk flying sick



"If you're feeling unwell and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you should defer your travel plans," is the official advice for passengers of Air New Zealand.



A Ministry of Health spokesperson says a revision of health-specific questions in the Declaration "is under active consideration by the Ministry."



"If people are feeling unwell before they travel, they should get tested. If they have COVID-19, they should not travel," they said.



Although, from Tuesday morning testing will be optional and will not have to be done at a supervised clinic.

Testing on arrival is still mandatory, with passengers required to self report cases.



Those arriving in New Zealand are also given a pack of RATs to take on day 1 and 5. However, according to numbers seen by the Herald only 90 per cent of people are completing these tests, with 2 to 3 per cent self-reporting a positive result.



With the removal of the tests there will be a temptation for travellers to fly while sick, and isolating at home may be a cheaper, and more appealing for many travellers.



"Cases at the border" only account for those testing positive after arrival and do not include those refused travel. Without any tests, imported cases are expected to increase.



One supervised clinic told the Herald that they were seeing positive rates of around 4 per cent among supervised tests.



"As soon as the PDT is lifted, we can expect that 4% of travellers to make their way onto the flights and into the community," said a spokesperson for the clinic which declined to be named.

As for now the advice continues to be to delay travel if sick and to get a test, although travellers will be able to self-test.

Your pre-Departure Questions:

Do I still need to book take a test?

Travellers whose first international flight to New Zealand departs after 11:59pm (NZ time) on Monday 20 June will no longer have to do a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

Some travellers on long itineraries should check if they need to book a supervised test.

Flights leaving before the cut off will not be except – even if they arrives in the country after 11:59pm on Monday.

I've already booked my test, can I get a refund?

Most travellers book tests in advance, with travel. From next week, you will no longer need these to travel.

Some clinics are allowing travellers to cancel these appointments and refunds. You will have to check with your provider. HistoPath one of the larger providers at Australian airports says

"you may cancel your order at any time prior to the departure time specified on your order" Travellers will be refunds within seven working days.



Should I still take a test?

Many travellers are still choosing to test before departure on holiday, even when their destination no longer requires pre-departure tests.

With some countries still requiring Covid-19 tests on arrival, and enforced isolation, a test pre departure may save you a wasted trip.

If you're experiencing symptoms prior to travel the Ministry of Health advises travellers to take a test.