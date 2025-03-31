You can either sit theatre-style in auditorium seating, or stand on the dancefloor, where the show’s cast and stage will move and interact around you.

The immersive tribute show - developed in partnership with Prince Legacy, LLC and Primare Wave Music, with NCL’s in-house production team and award-winning Broadway choreographer Patricia Wilcox - has been seven years in the making.

Aqua is so far the only place you can see the production, and judging by the crowd reaction at the premiere shows on the shakedown sailing, it’s going to be a big hit.

The Fleetwood Mac tribute show on board Norwegian Aqua, the world's newest cruise ship. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

2. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

Despite being one of the band’s seminal albums, Fleetwood Mac never performed Rumours live in its entirety. But on Aqua (and other Prima Class ships), you can see a note-perfect performance from a tribute band, as well as hear tales of the scandal and heartbreak that inspired the 1977 classic album.

Across nearly an hour, convincing dupes of Lindsay Buckingham, Christine and John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Mick Fleetwood get the Aqua Theatre absolutely rocking, without a hint of the cheesiness you sometimes find in cruise ship tribute acts.

Debuting on earlier Prima Class ships, the show used to be performed in the smaller Syd Norman’s Pour House venue but proved so popular it’s been moved to the theatre to accommodate more guests. It’s another not-to-be-missed highlight of an Aqua sailing.

3. The theatre that turns into a nightclub

Don’t head straight to bed after your Aqua Theatre show – stick around to see the theatre transform into a nightclub, complete with polished dance floor and chandelier lighting that changes colour in time with the music.

Seats are folded away, then each row slides back into stacked shelving space, leaving ample dance floor space. Get your groove on to themed parties like “Crazy, Sexy Cool: The Best of the 90s” and “Pop Life”. Definitely worth staying up late for.

The Aqua Theatre on board Norwegian Aqua transforms into a nightclub for dancing late into the night. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

4. And that’s just the start of the entertainment options...

There is no chance of getting bored on board, with a full schedule of entertainment, from regular live music across many of the 18 bars and lounges, to trivia quizzes, karaoke, hula hoop competitions, pool parties, art classes, and much more. Your daily Freestyle newsletter, delivered to your cabin each night, will give you the full rundown of what’s happening the following day.

The Aqua Slidecoaster on Norwegian Aqua is a waterslide/rollercoaster hybrid. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

5. The Aqua Slidecoaster

Another world first, the Aqua Slidecoaster is a hybrid rollercoaster and water slide and will be the first thing your family wants to try on board. Spanning the 18th to 20th decks, it replaces the go-kart tracks you’ll see on other NCL ships like Bliss, Prima, and Viva.

Sitting in an inflatable raft, a mechanical arm pushes you up a steep ramp at a speed of 50km/h, before releasing you to gently whizz down the loops and curves of one of two water slides.

Wear your togs or clothes you don’t mind getting wet, and be prepared to queue for your turn – it’s a popular attraction, especially as it’s complimentary for all guests.

6. The Thermal Suite at Mandara Spa

Allow yourself one day dedicated to nothing but relaxation. The Mandara Spa offers a range of wellness treatments, like massages, facials, acupuncture, IV infusions, body scrubs, manicures and much more – many of which utilise the latest technologies.

But even if you don’t opt for a treatment, the spa’s Thermal Suite is a must-visit. The saunas, steam rooms, spa pools, ice rooms, and experiential showers take your body from cold to hot and back again, reaping the health benefits along the way.

A day pass gives you unlimited access to the Thermal Suite between 8am and 10pm and is well worth the US$99 ($172) cover charge.

A dish from Sukhothai, a specialty restaurant on board new cruise ship Norwegian Aqua.

7. Specialty dining

It’d be a challenge to eat at all 20 cafes and restaurants, but you should give it a good go. The variety will appeal to even the fussiest eater, and those with dietary requirements are well catered for.

Debuting on Aqua, Sukhothai is NCL’s first specialty Thai restaurant with excellent menu offerings, including red, green, and yellow curries, satays, salads, pad thai and much more. Dinner costs US$50 per person, and you should make a booking as soon as you embark, as seats get quickly snapped up.

Other specialty venues include NCL fleet favourites like Cagney’s Steak House, Le Bistrot for French-inspired cuisine, and Nama, where you’ll find fantastically fresh sashimi and sushi.

If you want to stick to complimentary dining venues, you won’t go hungry, whatever time of day your stomach leads you in search of food. There’s buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner at Surfside Cafe, sandwiches and burgers at the Local Bar and Grill, and fine dining at Hudson’s and the Commodore.

Indulge Food Hall is great for groups who can’t agree on what cuisine they want – different kitchen stations offer options from Mexican to Spanish, Indian to Chinese. Vegans and vegetarians will love Planterie, NCL’s first plant-based eatery, which also makes its debut on Aqua.

Then there’s elegant afternoon teas at the Observation Lounge, or room service, if you want your food to come to you.

8. Dine when – and wear what – you want

Unlike some other cruise lines, where you’re assigned dinner times and tables, Norwegian’s ships offer a more freestyle dining approach. You can turn up when you like during a venue’s opening hours, and even move between restaurants to make your own progressive dining experience. The exception is the specialty venues, where you must book in advance.

When it comes to dressing for dinner, you absolutely can put on your finest if you so desire, but you can also wear jeans, T-shirts, and trainers. Only Le Bistrot, the French fine-dining specialty restaurant, has a strict dress code where men are required to wear jackets and shorts aren’t allowed.

The Penrose Atrium spans three decks of Norwegian Aqua, a new cruise ship from NCL. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

9. Space to spare

There were more than 2000 people on our preview cruise, far less than the ship’s 3571 full capacity. But even on a sold-out sailing there will be plenty of room for peace and quiet. Aqua is 10% larger than previous Prima Class ships, and the design has been well considered to give a sense of space, wherever you are.

The three-storey Penrose Atrium at the heart of the ship features expansive windows and plush armchairs for gazing out to sea.

Hallways have built-in window seats for contemplative moments, and the Observation Lounge is a peaceful spot early in the morning.

For a quiet drink away from the main bars, head to Swirl, a compact wine bar tucked away on deck six. It’s a new venue, so far found only on Aqua, and has an extensive list of international wines.

10. Sustainable cocktails

Part of NCL’s “Sail and Sustain” programme, the Metropolitan Bar on deck seven features a range of sustainability initiatives. Cocktail menus are accessed through digital tablets, reducing paper waste, and only carbon-neutral spirits are used. Some ingredients are “second-use” to reduce the ship’s food waste, like using leftover croissants, pineapple skins and watermelon rinds to make syrups and tonics.

11. Low and no-alcohol options

Another positive change on board is the proliferation of low and no-alcohol options across all the bars and restaurants, including zero beers, wines and spirits, and a large range of mocktails.

All bars on board Norwegian Aqua, including the Belvedere Bar, pictured, include a range of low or no alcohol options on their drinks lists. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

12. Work off the indulgence

All that eating and drinking could leave your waistband more snug than when you embarked. Pack your gym gear and make the most of the state-of-the-art Pulse Fitness Centre at the ship’s bow, where high-spec Technogym equipment has guided workouts and Bluetooth connectivity. Regular group fitness classes are available at a charge, including a spacious peloton studio, or book in for a personal trainer session to maximise your workouts. Failing that, there’s always the option of taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

Pulse Fitness Centre on new cruise ship Norwegian Aqua.

13. Brave the Oceanwalk

If strolling the decks is more your cup of tea, deck eight’s Oceanwalk will elevate your experience. The glass boardwalk overhangs the ship on both port and starboard sides, giving the feeling of walking on air directly over the ocean. Those with vertigo need not apply.

The Drop, a 10-storey slide on new cruise ship Norwegian Aqua. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

14. The Drop

If the Oceanwalk and the Aqua Slidecoaster aren’t thrilling enough for you, The Drop should get your pulse racing. The slide extends over the ship’s side, beginning on deck 18 and ending on deck eight.

Riders are first strapped into a sleeping bag-like sack, then stand in a capsule to wait for the floor to open beneath them, launching them down the slide. The ride takes a matter of seconds, but it will take much longer than that for your pulse to return to normal.

Norwegian Aqua's interactive sports and games experience, the Glow Court.

15. The Glow Court

If you want to combine your exercise with competitive fun, head to the Glow Court on deck 20. The digital sports complex is a first on Aqua, and boasts an interactive LED floor and walls with games including football, basketball, pickleball, and challenges like the Floor is Lava. On select nights, the court turns into a nightclub for glow in the dark neon parties and dancing.

16. Fun for all the family

Kids of all ages will love the Game Zone on deck 17, a 24/7 arcade with games spanning the decades – from retro machines like Pacman, Donkey Kong and Super Mario, to high-tech virtual reality rides that give the thrills of a rollercoaster.

Those travelling with children can make use of a range of familyfriendly spaces, including the Entourage teen club, Splash Academy, and the Kids’ Aqua Park. There’s also a mini golf course, and the Stadium, where you can play games including shuffleboard, bean bag toss, table tennis and more.

17. The suite life

If you’re planning to spend most of your time exploring the ship and only need your cabin as a place to lay your head, Inside cabins are a great option and help to keep costs down.

Studio cabins are pitched at solo travellers, a growing market for cruise holidays. At 9sq m, they’re compact in size, but come with access to a communal lounge room, with seating, drinks, and snacks.

At the other end of the scale, Suites accommodate up to four guests and are up to 59sq m in size. They have balconies, 24-hour butlers, concierge service, and additional perks like exclusive cocktail parties and priority specialty dining reservations.

A duplex suite in The Haven, Norwegian Cruise Lines' 'ship within a ship' concept.

18. Exclusive access only

The Haven is NCL’s “ship within a ship” concept, where only those with exclusive key-card access are permitted. There are 123 Haven suites on board Aqua, ranging in size from 34sq m to 195sq m, not including balcony space, which can be up to 77sq m.

As well as premium accommodation, The Haven guests also have access to exclusive sundecks, infinity pools and hot tubs, a private bar and dining room, butlers and concierge services, and priority embarkation and disembarkation.

The concept has been so popular that Aqua has more Haven suites than any other Prima class NCL ship.

19. Get wet

Days at sea call for lounging around the pool and soaking in hot tubs, and there is a range of options for this on Aqua, from the main pool where everyone is welcome, to the Vibe Beach Club, accessible only to those aged 18 or older.

20. Keep connected

With so much to see and do on board, and so many decks to navigate, downloading the NCL app is a helpful way to manage your time on board. You can access the Freestyle Daily newsletter and deck plans, be reminded of any spa or specialty dining reservations you’ve made, and keep an eye on your onboard account.

Starlink powers the ship’s Wi-Fi and is fast and reliable, no matter what destination you’re in. This makes sharing all your photos on your social media – and making friends and family at home envious – so much easier.

Details

Stephanie Holmes travelled on Norwegian Aqua courtesy of NCL.

For more information on the ship, see ncl.com/cruise/aqua