World tree hugging champion crowned in Finland ski resort

The Tree Hugging World Championships 2021 have wrapped up in Finland. Photo / Getty Images

Have you ever considered embracing a rimu? Tree hugging is now an international sport, with prizes up for grabs.

The Tree Hugging World Championships 2021 have just wrapped up in Levi, Finland.

With competitors from as far afield as Spain, Ukraine and Australia, judges were delighted by the range of techniques.

Beginning on Saturday it has been a marathon of arboreal affection.

"For a year and a half the world has been suffering from a serious lack of cuddles," said organisers. "However, we can all hug trees – it is good for us mentally and physically."

In the north of the country, within the Arctic circle, HaliPuu forest is in the popular Nordic ski resort of Levi.

The competition was launched last year at the height of the Covid pandemic, but the resort hopes competitors and fans will be able to visit in 2022.

It is hygienic, compliant with social distancing and - best of all - is a great excuse to spend time in nature.

Judges include journalists, artists and Ritva Saarensalmi, a senior consultant for Finland's national parks.

"What is important is respect," says Saarensalmi. " realising that the tree is a living being one should treat well – just like our loved ones."

"There is no right or wrong way to hug a tree," she says.

However not all hugs are scored equally.

There are three disciplines to compete in: speed hugging, dedication and freestyle. It is effectively the sylvan Olympics.

For a second year running, Stefania of Italy was crowned overall winner for 2021.

The "unstoppable" Italian won top marks for speed hugging in which she "flew through the forest like the wind".

Judges said she "showed deep, deep dedication, and creativity".

Well guess who won the live championship on Saturday 😁🤗🌲 Stefania, for the second year running 🤩🤩🤩 She was unstoppable,... Posted by HaliPuu on Monday, August 23, 2021

If you're also pining for the woods, don't worry. There's also an open competition for international tree huggers to participate.

Prizes for the open competition include scenic train tickets, cabin holidays in Levin and hotel stays in Helsinki.

To be in to win, hugging photos and details of tree should be uploaded to instagram with the hashtags #TreeHugging2021 and #HaliPuu by 28 August, Finnish time.

Good luck, tree huggers. We're rooting for you!