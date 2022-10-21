Haley was able to get the fish on board her flight without any trouble. Photo / TikTok; haleykoehn9

Peacocks, ponies and puppies - airlines have seen all sorts of unlikely animal travel companions. This one might be new.

A traveller has turned heads after bringing their pet fish on holiday.

That's the reaction Haley Koehn had, bringing her pet betta fish Pluto on a flight to Florida.

The TikToker made a tiny aquarium for the yellow fish out of tupperware to transport her travel companion. Sharing the experience to her video channel @haleykoehn9, she said the aquatic passenger was allowed on the plane with little fuss.

Pluto the Betta fish was taken on holiday to Florida. Photo / TikTok; haleykoehn9

Travellers will know that US TSA security screening is notoriously tight. Passengers are normally only allowed to fly with 100ml of liquids. Those watching the video asked if she had to give the airline prior warning, or get special permission for Pluto to fly.

"No just went there, they tested his water then let us through," Haley said.

Other aquarium keepers said they had also flown with their fish.

"My betta flew back and forth to college with me," said one.

US security screening asks that fish be kept in a clear, spill-proof glass or plastic container, but permit live fish to transit as carry on.

Most airlines are also fine with this arrangement. However, Delta has been an exception to this rule.

"Some fish YouTubers confirmed that Delta allows fish on flights, but since it doesn't happen often, some flight crew may not be in the know," said Haley.

Other viewers of Pluto's journey were less pleased.

"They let a fish on a plane with that amount of water but took my toddler's milk?"

Others joked it might be a new "travel hack": to save pouring out your bottle of water before security screening, put a goldfish in it.