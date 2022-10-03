One woman's hotel bathroom door left a lot to be desired. Photo / Tim Mossholder

A female traveller has taken issue with her hotel's toilet door, saying it lacks the privacy she is accustomed to when doing her "business".



An anonymous user of the UK forum Mumsnet was on a family holiday to Spain, when she raised the question of whether it is normal to have such large gaps around a bathroom door.



Sharing a photo from the throne seat to the group, there was a clear centimetre and a half around the frame through which she could see out. More off putting still was the thought of what her husband was forced to hear.

Despite her shyness, she too to the internet to share the problem:



"Staying seven nights with 'dear husband' in a four star hotel in Mallorca, Spain. We may be married but I don't feel comfortable with doing my business in this toilet while he is in the room," she wrote.

The offending toilet door did little for privacy. Photo / Mumsnet

"There is a gap on every side of the door and it does not close completely. Is this a standard setup in hotels in Spain or do you think I'm not being unreasonable and it's very odd?"

However she did not find much sympathy online.

Most responses said they failed to see the problem.

"You're married and you can't go to the bathroom," wrote one user, who said they suffer from inflammatory bowel disease. "Honestly, I can't see the issue."

"I'm sure he won't spy on you having a wee," wrote another.

Most replies were not sympathetic. Photo / Screenshot, Mumsnet

Others were quick to lend remedies and solutions to make her feel less self-conscious.

"Ask him to put some music on or something," came one suggestion. "It is a bit like announcing the arrival of your poo but it might help you relax."

The topic also raised the problem with "trendy" hotel suites with glass doors and bathroom windows. This was an interior design choice many had noticed, but few approved of.

"I don't want to see or hear anybody in the bathroom," not even their significant other.





Perhaps something was lost in translation but some more regular travellers said that was the woman ever to go further afield, she would be in for a shock.



"Don't go to the US, that's what all public toilets are like. [You] Can literally make eye contact with someone on the throne. Plus there's a huge gap at the bottom of the doors."