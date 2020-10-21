Woman punches flight attendant for not wearing mask correctly

A passenger who wasn't wearing her face mask correctly has been kicked off a Delta flight in the US after punching a flight attendant in the face.

BBC journalist Suzanne Kianpour said the passenger became agitated and got into a heated argument on the flight from Miami to Atlanta.

The raging passenger, who was wearing her face mask around her neck, could be seen getting closer to the flight attendant before eventually lunging forward at her.

"She's in her face. Oh lord, oh lord" said a woman behind the camera before the passenger struck the employee.

"You can't be hitting a flight attendant!" another passenger shouted.

The unidentified passenger got into a heated argument on the flight from Miami to Atlanta in the US. Photo / Supplied

"You shouldn't have touched me. You pushed me," the woman could be heard saying as a male travel companion stuck his finger in the employee's face.

The incident blew up after the flight attendant requested the woman wear her face mask properly, in line with Delta policy.

Miami-Dade Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our people and customers," Delta said.

"That's why two customers who did not comply with crew safety instructions were asked to deplane Flight 1997 this evening.

"We do not tolerate violence of any kind and this situation is currently under investigation. We apologise to customers for the flight delay this caused."