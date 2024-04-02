The baby will reportedly be gifted 90 free flights by the airline, Aeromexico. Photo / 123rf

The baby will reportedly be gifted 90 free flights by the airline, Aeromexico. Photo / 123rf

A young traveller is in for a life of adventure after being born mid-flight and then gifted 90 free flights by the airline.

A 31-year-old Haitian woman was flying from Mexico City to Ciudad Juarez, another city in Mexico, on Friday, March 15, when she unexpectedly went into labour.

The Aeromexico flight had just begun its two-and-a-half-hour journey when the woman started having contractions, local media reported.

Fortunately, when the call went out for a doctor, a passenger named Dr Leticia Olivares Solorio was able to help and at 30,000ft, a baby was safely born mid-flight.

The story quickly made headlines as footage circulated on the internet, showing airline staff holding the newborn swaddled in a blanket.

While the mother and baby appeared stable, upon landing both were immediately sent to healthcare facilities for checkups.

The airline later called out Solorio and the crew for acting quickly and remaining professional.

Aside from an incredible birth story, the baby received an enviable gift from the airline, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year — 90 free flights.

Women are typically advised against flying after 36 weeks of pregnancy, while Air New Zealand and Jetstar advise passengers to carry a midwife or doctor’s letter “if you are beyond your 28th week”. However, there are many stories of passengers giving birth unexpectedly early.

In January 2022, Shakeria Martin went into an “early and unexpected labour” during a flight from Denver to Orlando and managed to give birth in the aircraft toilet.

Also in 2022, a woman surprised passengers and herself during a KLM flight from Ecuador to Amsterdam when she gave birth to a baby mid-flight, unaware she was pregnant.

While she thought she was experiencing stomach pains during the flight, these turned out to be contractions. Fortunately, two doctors and a nurse were on board and managed to assist.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the best time for pregnant travellers to jet around is between 14 and 28 weeks.











