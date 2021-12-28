Woman caught on video slapping passenger in Delta flight tirade

The woman was arrested by the FBI after she went on an expletive-laced tirade. Video / ATL Uncensored via Twitter

A crazed woman was arrested by the FBI after she went on an expletive-laced tirade and slapped a passenger while on board a Delta Airlines flight in the US.

The woman, who has been identified as Patricia Cornwall, was arrested after the wild incident on flight 2790 on Thursday, police said.

The New York Post reported that police accused her of causing a midair "disturbance" that led to the "injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees".

Footage of the incident posted online shows the woman standing in the aisle swearing at the male passenger as they engaged in a heated argument.

"Put your f — mask on!" she yells, as her own mask sits below her chin.

"Sit down, Karen!" he shoots back at the woman.

"Mask up!" she shouts. "You mask up, b****!" he yells back.

The initial incident occurred because a man wasn't wearing his mask while he was eating and drinking mid-flight. Photo / Twitter

That's when she is seen slapping the man, before he shouts in response: "You're going to jail!".

Someone in the clip said the woman "went crazy on the aeroplane, punched this man in the face, spit on him, scratched him (and) poured hot water on my leg."

TMZ reported the woman went into a frenzy because the man wouldn't put his mask up while he was trying to eat and drink.

When the flight landed police met with airline employees where passengers described the incident.

"Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent," police said in a statement.

"The officers then relocated with Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct where FBI agents responded and took custody of Cornwall," it added.

The man can be heard calling the woman a 'Karen' in the video. Photo / Twitter

It was not clear what charges she faces.

"Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta was met by law enforcement after an unruly customer disturbance during flight," a Delta rep told The Post in an email.

"Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour at our airports and aboard our aircraft," the statement added.