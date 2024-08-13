After calling customer service, who also allegedly refused to tell her why, she was redirected to a customer relations contact.

Wright was stunned when she was told she was “banned for having sexual relations with a man on a flight while intoxicated”.

Taking to TikTok, Wright explained why the alleged ban was a big mistake.

“I am a 24-year-old lesbian. You see me. Am I having sexual relations with any man? No,” Wright said in the clip.

The ban meant she had to cough up more than US$1000 on another flight on a different airline just so she could get to her sister’s hen party on time.

“I’m really frustrated and have to spend another eight hours in the airport waiting for my other flight,” she said.

Even after attending her sister’s hen party, it took 12 days and many emails before American Airlines gave her an official answer confirming why she was banned.

“I finally get an email from corporate security saying that I have been banned because I was having sexual relations with a man on a flight while intoxicated.

“I email them a very serious email, but also somewhat funny, because in it I am like “I don’t really know how to prove it wasn’t me except for the fact that I am, literally, a lesbian.

“I can like get you letters from other people telling you that that’s the truth.”

Despite this, she remained on the no-fly list for three months until her mother contacted the airline’s legal department.

She was finally taken off the list and refunded US$400 for the original flight.

In a follow-up video, Wright said it has been a “super-upsetting experience” and claimed she wasn’t compensated for the extra flight she had to book “because of their error”.



















