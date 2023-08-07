Charges are pending for the dog's owner, who abandoned it in the airport so they could travel. Photo / FC, Unsplash

Police are looking to charge the owner of a lap dog who abandoned the animal in Pittsburgh International Airport.

On Friday morning, a woman was told she could not fly with her emotional support animal. So, she left the dog behind.

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to abandon an animal.

Allegheny County Police said they discovered the animal unattended in a baby stroller left in the airport’s short-term parking lot.

“This morning at approximately 5.30am, ACPD officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport were called to assist with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller on airport property,” tweeted the police department on Friday (local time) along with a picture of the dog.

Local news reported the passenger had initially tried to check the animal in a pram.

The Pittsburgh Gazette reported the dog was refused travel in the plane cabin because “the stroller was an improper carrier for the animal and couldn’t be taken aboard her plane”.

She was told that the dog could not fly without a crate.

The traveller later returned without the dog and flew to a resort destination.

Police told USA Today that they had attempted to contact the pet’s owner and the dog had been microchipped.

In January this year, a man left his dog outside of an international airport in Iowa when he was told the animal could not fly without a kennel. He was later charged with the “misdemeanor” of abandoning the animal. The dog was later adopted by another family.

This morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., ACPD officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport were called to assist with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller on airport property. pic.twitter.com/eTzN8fdQWN — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) August 4, 2023

Flying with pets: IATA airline rules

Flying with an animal internationally?

The International Air Transport Association has a set of guidelines which are the worldwide standard for airlines.

These guidelines advise travellers must have a suitable container for their pets, allowing dogs to turn around and stand upright in a natural position. Some animals may be able to share a container during carriage.

The needs of the animals being transported must be duly considered during loading, off-loading or at a transit stop.

In addition to adhering to the IATA Live Animals Regulations, some countries and airlines will have their own specific requirements for transporting animals. For example, Air New Zealand will not carry snub-nosed (or brachycephalic) dog breeds internationally, due to their difficulties breathing in pressurised cabins.

Some animals - especially dangerous or endangered species - are not allowed to be carried under anti-trafficking rules. This weekend, an investigation was launched after a live bear was discovered on a plane from Dubai to Baghdad, when it broke free of its container.

Pet owners must check what vaccinations and paperwork is needed for their animal’s journey. They are advised to check directly with their airline.