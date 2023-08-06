The bear was found loose in the cargo of an Iraqi Airways 737 in Dubai. Photo / Anna Zvereva, CC; Twitter

An airline issued an apology this weekend after a live bear broke loose in the cargo hold of a flight at Dubai airport.

The animal which was being transported via Iraqi Airways via the UAE was able to break out of its crate and was discovered roaming free in the cargo hold. The bear had to be sedated before passenger luggage or freight could be handled, causing chaos for ground handlers in Dubai.

Initially thought to have arrived from Baghdad it later was revealed that the animal was being transported to the Iraqi capital, where the animals are highly prized as pets.

“The company apologises to the passengers of the flight from Baghdad International Airport to Dubai Airport for reasons beyond the control of the company” read a statement issued on the airline’s website.

The plane discovered the problem at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport on Friday morning, causing delays for passengers with onward travel.

“Upon arrival to Dubai Airport, the animal escaped the crate specified for its shipment,” said the airline.

🐻 OSO EN EL AVIÓN ✈️



▫️No, no es el título de una nueva película de serie B 🎥



▫️Sucedió el viernes en un vuelo de Iraqi Airways entre Bagdad🇮🇶 y Dubai🇦🇪



▫️El oso se escapó de su jaula y andaba suelto por la bodega del 737



pic.twitter.com/fDmYfGCjnc — Nivel de Vuelo ✈︎ (@NivelDVuelo) August 6, 2023

On Saturday a video taken by ground staff appeared on social media of the bewildered bear peering through the cargo hold door. Contradicting the airline’s statement, airport workers told AP that the bear was being flown to Iraq.

Iraqi Airways did not comment on who the animal belonged to, or why it was being transported. The statement said that the bear was being transported in compliance with animal welfare guidelines.

The plane was inspected for damage, delaying the return service IA124 by four hours.

Exotic pets on a plane

This is not the first time an animal has escaped its enclosure in a plane, but a bear roaming wild in the cargo hold has caused alarm for all. Not least because it has raised questions about the ownership and transport of exotic animals as pets.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, declined to comment.

On Sunday, Iraq’s prime minister ordered an investigation into how the animal bear came to escape from its crate on the Boeing 737-800.

An Iraqi Airways official confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday (local time) that the bear was, in fact, being transported from Dubai to the Iraqi capital.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorised to speak about the matter publicly, declined to name the animal’s owner.

Keeping predatory animals as pets in Iraq — especially in Baghdad — has become popular among the wealthy.

Authorities have struggled to enforce legal provisions to protect wild animals.

Baghdad’s police has previously called on citizens to assist authorities in preventing such animals from being let loose on the city’s streets or ending up as exotic meals in restaurants by reporting such cases.

- With AP reporting