The dachshund flew business class much to the delight, and judgment, of the internet. Photo / 123rf

The dachshund flew business class much to the delight, and judgment, of the internet. Photo / 123rf

A woman has defended her decision to buy her dog a business-class seat for a flight by saying the pet is not just a dog but her daughter.

Fifi, a miniature dachshund, experienced a luxury few travellers get after flying in the comfort of a business-class seat on Turkish Airlines.

The dog and her owner, Helen, flew business class for the first leg of their journey, which was an 11-hour flight from Hong Kong to Istanbul. From there, they continued on to Paris.

After sharing posts and videos of the adventure on Instagram, Helen received criticism online for spending so much on her dog. She quickly hit back at the “haters” and explained why she was justified.

In one video, Helen explains to her audience of more than 23,000 followers that only people who own pets will understand the extravagance.

“This is for all the haters out there,” she writes in the caption of the video.

“I don’t think non pet owners really get it,” reads a text overlay on the video, which shows Fifi tucked up in a business-class seat.

“This is not just a dog this is my daughter,” the text continues.

Fifi isn’t a stranger to the life of luxury. Previous posts show the pampered pup sporting designer label accessories and enjoying lavish holidays.

Recently, Helen has answered dozens of questions from fellow pet owners about what it’s like flying with a dog. However, she often reminds people that Fifi isn’t a typical four-legged traveller.

Since the dachshund is a certified therapy dog, she has more access to cabin spaces on airlines compared to typical pets.

Fifi didn’t need a passport but she did need several documents and certificates to allow her onto the plane.

“Documents requires to fly with a dog in cabin will vary depending on which airline you are flying with, and where you are flying from and to,” Helen wrote in a story on Instagram.

Generally, she said, owners must supply a microchip certificate, rabies vaccination certificate, parasite treatment certificate, rabies titre test results and an animal health certificate.