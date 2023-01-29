WOMAD festival is hitting New Plymouth from March 10-13. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the Week: Taranaki

Why you should go

If it’s recreation you seek, in Taranaki, it’s recreation you shall find. From the highly photogenic Mt Taranaki, and all the walks up, down and around the maunga’s perimeter, to sea-centric road trips along Surf Highway 45, it’s a non-stop romp in these parts. There’s the opportunity to jiggle along a disused rail track in a converted golf buggy, discover scores of public gardens and hike the 18km Pouakai Crossing: a day walk to rival Tongariro. Not to mention this year’s Womad. Erupting in New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park from March 10-13.

Recreational pursuits include Surf Highway 45. Photo / Venture Taranaki

Top spots

New Plymouth might be best known but smaller towns such as Hāwera and Stratford won’t disappoint. While the former is home to Tawhiti Museum, complete with life-size models depicting NZ history (and input from Weta Workshop), the latter boasts a Romeo and Juliet glockenspiel clock, chiming four times daily.

Romeo and Juliet glockenspiel clock in Stratford. Photo / Venture Taranaki

Outdoor pursuits are endless, with the Goblin Forest a firm favourite for its labyrinth of hairy tree trunks. It’s part of the 1.9km Wilkies Pools trail that later drops into a series of swimmable plunge pools. Bonus, it’s an easy looped track that’s also pushchair and wheelchair friendly.

Goblin Forest is favoured for its labyrinth of hairy tree trunks. Photo / Venture Taranaki

Best eats

New Plymouth is the king of food collectives. First, wander to Quarter Bank. Housed in shipping containers, discover a hub of creatives and bakers: only a fool would leave without devouring a pastry from Billow. You’ll also find a collection of cool food joints in the revamped White Hart Hotel, including The Snug, specialising in Japanese tapas. Further afield, enjoy boutique gin tasting at Juno and further still, plant-based icecream at Little Liberty: Inglewood’s cutest creamery.

Grab a fresh pastry from Billow Bakery. Photo / Neat Places_Anna Briggs

For more to see and do, visit taranaki.co.nz/visit/