Kitekite Falls is a 40m waterfall, accessible via a walking path near Piha Beach. Photo / Wirestock Dreamstime

Ceana Priest visits Piha Beach to discover family adventures that will entice the troops from hibernation.

Surfers and tourists have been making the pilgrimage to the black-sand shoreline of Auckland's Piha beach since the 1930s. They were a keen bunch back then, considering the only way was on a rough, pothole-ridden horse track.

Today, this laidback coastal community wedged between a sub-tropical temperate rainforest and the unruly Tasman Sea continues to draw the crowds.

Te Piha/Lion Rock cuts a swathe through the shoreline, named after the patterns of waves breaking on the rock, like the prow of a canoe. And, mere minutes from this rugged volcanic remnant are plenty of family-friendly adventures, from headlands circled by soaring ōi/grey-faced petrels to tidal surges splaying into secluded bays.

There's plenty here to do. And if energy levels flag, Piha Store has excellent coffee and snacks to fuel everyone. So here are five short adventures to shake off cabin fever this winter.

Te Piha / Lion Rock

Looming large over the beach, this pointy slab of rock is an eroded 16-million-year-old volcanic neck providing impressive views of this coastal surfing mecca. Don't be put off by the first jagged rocky section; the steps and pathway do get a little smoother, although no less vertical, as the path twists its way up the spine of the outcrop.

You can't climb to the very top, but you can rest on a handy seat from where you can plot your next adventure. The pou/land-marker depicts Ngāti Tangiaro Taua from Te Kawerau a Maki, who loved this spot. The rock was also an important defensive pā, and terraces and pits are visible near the top.

Need to know: Walking only on dirt paths and steep steps. Allow 30 minutes return. Plenty of parking beside Piha Beach. Dogs on leads.

Piha Beach offers many family-friendly adventures, from headlands circled by soaring oi/grey-faced petrels to tidal surges splaying into secluded bays. Photo Grace5648 Dreamstime

Tasman Lookout Path and the Gap

If there's one walk to do at Piha, this is it. First, tackle the short, steep climb to the Tasman Lookout with its bird's-eye-views of the coastal township before descending through coastal vegetation to a vantage point overlooking The Gap.

Here, incoming waves surge through a narrow opening beside Taitomo Island before splaying on to a secluded bay where you can eyeball nature's power from ground level. Next, peer through the tidal tunnel to watch the rolling surf speckled with wetsuit-clad surfers before strolling back to Piha Beach. At high tide, the last section includes a scramble over rocks.

Need to know: Walking only on dirt paths, sand and steps. Allow 60 min (about 2km) for the loop. The walk starts at the southern end of Piha Beach.

The Gap on the Tasman Lookout Path, near Piha Beach. Photo / Eric Quezado

Kitekite Falls Path

Plummeting into a rainforest with regenerating kauri trees, this easy walk ticks off some regional highlights; stunning forest, logging history and a place for kids to dip their toes. The palm-shrouded valley has raised boardwalks protecting kauri roots and plenty of views of the tiered waterfall and the unsuccessful Glen Esk Dam built in the early 1900s. Take a one-minute detour on the Connect Track to see whether you'd be comfortable crossing the stream here, an option on your return. Then there's a final push to the 40m waterfall, where you can relax and picnic beside the rock pool. A 10-minute side track leads to the top of the falls. Either return the way you came or head to the Connect Track.

Need to know: Walking only on boardwalks, steps and well-graded dirt paths. Optional stream crossing. Allow 1 hour (about 3km) return. Parking at the end of Glenesk Rd. Dogs on leads.



Te Āhua Point | Mercer Bay Path

This historic site perched on a dramatic rocky headland jutting out into the Tasman Sea could jangle some nerves. But, for the brave, stand on the lookout dangling nearly 175m above the shoreline and imagine what life would have been like on this wild, windswept rock.

The first vantage point has views of Te Āhua Point, home to a small pā occupied in the mid-to-late 15th century, while the final lookout takes in the white-peaked Tasman Sea and south to the sprawling wetlands and dunes at Whatipū.

Need to know: Walking only on well-graded paths with some steep sections and steps. Allow 1 hour (about 2km) return. Parking at the end of Log Race Rd, off Te Ahuahu Rd. Dogs on leads.

Te Ahua Point | Mercer Bay Path is a historic site perched on a dramatic rocky headland jutting out into the Tasman Sea. Photo / Maphke93 Dreamstime

Marawhara Walk

The lush scenery and toe-dipping stream will entertain kids for a while here, so allow longer than expected for this short walk. The meandering Marawhara Stream leads you through dense nīkau palm forest to a wide shallow pool ideal for kids to spend some time paddling or making rock cairns. It's a particularly idyllic spot with the diluted sunlight filtering through the surrounding trees arching over the swimming hole. Look out for the thriving kawakawa bushes with enormous leaves on your return.

Need to know: Walking only on a well-graded dirt path. Allow 30 minutes return. Parking is on North Piha Rd by Marawhara Stream Bridge. Dogs on leads.

Checklist

PIHA

DETAILS

For more things to see and do in the region, go to aucklandnz.com/visit

Ceana Priest is the author of the family-friendly Outdoor Kid Auckland guidebook outdoorkid.co.nz