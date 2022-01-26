Take on the challenge at Wildwire in Wānaka and take on the highest waterfall climb in the country. Photo / Supplied

TAKE THE HIGHEST WATERFALL CLIMB CHALLENGE

Make a booking for four people to take on the challenge at Wildwire in Wānaka, and you'll pay 20 per cent less than the standard price. Wildwire is the highest waterfall cable climb in the world. Attached to a strong cable which is fixed to the rock, you'll climb the path on a series of metal rungs, pegs and ladders. During World War II, troops used cable-climbing to traverse steep mountain ranges, alpine farmers still use the cables to reach their highest pastures, and today, Wildwire in Wānaka also works with conservationists to lay traps for pest control. A three-hour Level1climb costs $199pp, a five-hour Level2climb is $299pp, and a seven-hour Level 3 climb is $599pp. If four people are in your group, take 20 per cent off these prices.

Contact: Wildwire, 0800 945 394, info@wildwire. co.nz or check out wildwire.co.nz/climb

WORRY-FREE FOREST CYCLING

A two-night package is the ultimate way to experience the Timber Trail —a beautiful cycling route through the Pureora Forest. The Timber Trail Shuttle and Bike Hire base is at 26 Ongarue-Waimiha Rd, 25km north of Taumarunui. Two days cycling the trail and a two-night stay at the Timber Trail Lodge are priced from $530pp. All meals, snacks and packed lunches are included.

Contact: Timber Trail Lodge, 0800 885 6343, stay@timbertraillodge.co.nz or timbertraillodge.co.nz/bikingpackages

FAMILY DEAL FOR WILDLIFE TOUR

Save 20 per cent on a guided family tour at the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre, an unfenced native wildlife sanctuary which covers 942ha of forest in the lower North Island. The reserve is home to endangered wildlife such as brown kiwi, pāteke (brown duck), whio (blue duck), takahē, kōkako, kākā, orange-fronted parakeet, tuturuatu (shore plover), and tuna (longfin eels). Open daily in summer from 9am to 6pm, the sanctuary's nearest urban area is Masterton.

Contact: Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre, (06) 375-8004, info@pukaha.org.nz or check out book.bookit.co.nz/pukahanational-wildlife-centre/tours/136407/71114 where you log in and use the discount code, SUMMER20.

COME FLY WITH ME ...

Special family packages for ziplining through a native forest canopy in Rotorua are priced from $359 for one adult with two children, through to $399 for two adults with one child, and $479 for two adults ziplining with two children. A more adventurous ziplining experience, designed for families with children aged over 10 years, ranges in price from $489 to $599.

Contact: Canopy Tours, Rotorua, (07) 343 1001, hello@canopytours.co.nz or canopytours.co.nz/specials-packages/family-package/

MORE FLYING, BUT DIFFERENT

The luxurious and tranquil Owen River Lodge, just 10km north of Murchison, is offering Kiwis special rates until April 30 — which is when the annual fly-fishing season ends. Book for a minimum of three nights to stay, twin-share, in one of the lodge's Cottage Suites, and pay $1725pp. This includes all meals, ranging from pre-dinner canapes and a three-course dinner, to cooked English breakfast, a picnic lunch, Neudorf and Craggy Range house wine with meals, beer, Wi-Fi, and the use of all lodge facilities and fly-fishing equipment. Package rates for three nights' accommodation and two days' guided fly-fishing excursions, start at $2345pp — again, with all meals and inclusions.

Contact: Owen River Lodge, (03) 523 9075 or check out all the special deals for New Zealanders at owenriverlodge.co.nz/rates