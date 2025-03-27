Why your next cruise should be a China cruise

Diving into new destinations can be thrilling — but sometimes overwhelming. Don’t let that kill your curiosity. Cruising serves up tailor-made adventures with no hassle, offering guided excursions that give you a taste of local culture without the stress of figuring it all out yourself.

Sometimes the most memorable moments are the ones you’d never find on Google — or in English. If you relish the doing and not the designing, this freedom from logistics is a comfort. Instead of navigating crowded train stations, deciphering exotic menus or sorting transport to a remote over-hyped cultural site, simply take your pick from the bespoke offerings.

The Viking Yi Dun is the first Chinese-flagged cruise ship designed specifically for English-speaking travellers.

… or feast on the culture

A cruise encompasses convenience and a “build your own adventure” style of getaway. Aboard the Yi Dun, all the staff are Chinese and delighted to interact with us. The cuisine is a step beyond “Asian-inspired”, providing a low-stakes opportunity to conduct one’s own food tour with a bit of this and a bit of that (though there are still cheeseburgers for the die-hards).

My favourite was a kelp dish with mouth-numbing Sichuan spice and prawns, though I found the abalone overrated. I loved congee, a comforting rice porridge, for breakfast — a big winner over the cereal I usually shovel in absent-mindedly. The marriage of unfamiliar ingredients and textures is something to be explored, and what better way than on a cruise?

The Chinese delicacy abalone, often seen on cruise menus, is prized but can be an acquired taste. Photo / 123RF

Craft your dynastic detour

The most difficult part is choosing.

At our first stop in Zhoushan, I transcribe the Chinese characters of fabled Buddhist prayers onto handmade paper with a pen that dances in gold ink. It’s extraordinarily meditative. Around me, the monks, whose faces are mirrors of harmony, embody my longing to decelerate. “Take the pen, take the paper,” the Master tells us via a translator. We roll it up and carry it back to the bus, then back to the ship like it’s a blueprint for recreating that peace we felt; maybe it is.

In Dongtou, a district of 168 islands in the prefecture of Wenzhou, we delve into the art of sea mud pottery in Mr Fung’s tiny gallery with no presence on social media. Crafting the clay into a medium that can be worked with is an arduous process that takes six years, but the materials are local, plentiful and given freely by the sea. We’re led to a private studio and presented with a pre-fired mug, then invited to create our design with watercolour. His English isn’t bad; certainly better than my Mandarin. He tells us, “The ocean tells the story here. Strive for natural and organic versus finished and perfect.”

Another plus to cruising in China? Adding an extension to places like Mongolia, Tokyo, Hong Kong or Guilin is more cost-effective than booking a separate trip, allowing you to see more of the region and making the most of your long-haul flights.

Zhoushan is one of the cruise’s stops. Photo / 123RF

Practical matters

Nothing ruins a trip more quickly than being ill-prepared, so keep these essential tips in mind.

VISA REQUIREMENTS

New Zealand citizens can enter China visa-free for up to 15 days for tourism, business, visiting family and transit purposes.

CURRENCY

The renminbi (RMB) is often called the yuan. Credit cards may be accepted in some places, but I was surprised by the number of vendors that don’t take them — and forget paying with your device. To avoid disappointment, download Alipay and WeChat Pay, both widely used in China. If you’re in a rural area, you might not have access to Wi-Fi or data, so take plenty of cash.

Spring and autumn are the best seasons to visit China for pleasant weather and fewer crowds. Photo / 123RF

BEST TIMES TO VISIT

If this is your first time, consider your tolerance to different weather conditions. In the shoulder seasons of spring (April and May) and autumn (September and October), crowds are thinner and the weather is welcoming without extremes.

STAYING IN TOUCH

China has strict internet censorship (the “Great Firewall”), blocking Google, Facebook, Instagram and more. Download a VPN before arriving to access your usual sites and stay connected.

TIPPING

Though tipping in China is not yet standard and has in the past been considered rude, most passengers tipped tour guides and bus drivers in yuan as they left the tour. The tips were accepted gratefully. On Viking, tipping is included in your fare, yet additional gratuities can be given for exceptional service.