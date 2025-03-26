Of Silversea’s fleet of celestial ships — with names such as Ray, Dawn and Moon — Silver Nova is the largest, and this trip accommodated 728 guests and 544 crew onboard for its transtasman journey, which started in Auckland and ended in Melbourne.

Our six-day, all-inclusive taster of the 16-day voyage was a masterclass in learning how to relax again, which was timely considering much of our summer had been spent building sandcastles or at the skate park with two kids in tow. By contrast, we spent six glorious days losing track of the time or hour, our only concern being which cocktail to try next.

The attention to detail was unlike anything we’d experienced before, with my guest commenting she felt the staff wanted to make the experience as relaxing and special as possible. Nothing was too much trouble, no request too far-fetched — every whim catered to with a smile.

The configuration of a veranda suite can be adjusted to twin beds if required. Photo / Tim Faircloth

Suites

Our floating hotel suite was spacious and inviting, with an en suite boasting a bathtub, shower with either a rainfall or standard shower head, a vanity with ample storage space to stash toiletry bags and heat styling tools.

A walk-in wardrobe was equally sizeable, with double stacked sections to hang shirts or dresses, a set of drawers and cubby holes, plus overhead racks to stow suitcases.

The twin-sized beds were incomparably comfortable, with a fully customisable pillow concierge allowing you to select from multiple stuffings according to preference.

A sitting room with a chaise sofa, flat-screen TV and coffee table, while the balcony made for the perfect spot in which to unwind with a glass of Champagne in the afternoons.

Every suite onboard the Silver Nova includes a balcony. Photo / Tim Faircloth

It’s rare every room on a cruise liner has a window, let alone a balcony, but our host explained that while the Silver Nova’s spacious, asymmetrical design provides extra space for lounges, restaurants and bars, it also means every suite comes with a balcony.

Our room was made up twice daily, courtesy of housekeeper Isabella, who ran a tight ship (excuse the pun) with freshly laundered towels and crisply folded bedding. We joked that we only ever used a towel once.

What makes the Silver Nova special? The crew, ready and willing to cater to every whim. Photo / Tim Faircloth

Service

Chester, our attentive butler was ready and waiting to fulfil any request, greeting us daily with a cheery: “Top of the morning to you” as we crossed paths in the corridor.

An on-call butler is just one of the elevated experiences you can expect on board the Silver Nova, with a 10-hour service spanning 7am to 12pm, and 4pm to 9.30pm.

Bookable via the Otium menu on the in-room TV, a suite of butler services includes the Hot Chocolate Menu, with your choice of white, milk or dark. If your idea of relaxation is unwinding with a movie, ring through an order of truffle-infused popcorn to be delivered to your door.

Twice, wanting to make the most of everything luxury cruising has to offer, we requested a tray of caviar for an afternoon aperitif, serviced ice-cold with accoutrements spanning shaved egg yolk and egg white, chives, diced red onion and cream cheese.

One morning, we awoke to a delivery of iced chocolates, which Chester set on the table on the balcony for us to enjoy as we soaked in the view of Gisborne from our anchorage in the harbour.

We came to look forward to Chester’s one-liners each day. Each one as cheery as the last, including: “May the sun’s rays touch your beautiful faces today.”

Beyond sumptuous treat deliveries, butlers are also able to unpack and pack luggage at your whim, however, we decided to do it ourselves. His disappointment was palpable.

The Silver Nova features multiple spots in which to unwind, including this cosy reading nook on Deck 10. Photo / Tim Faircloth

On-board activities

Everywhere you turn there’s something new to explore — poolside loungers on which to recline, plush day beds on the veranda to hole up with a book, or curved leather loungers with a panoramic view of the expansive sea that lay ahead.

There’s no time to be bored with the suite of on-board activities, which included games of bocce, croquet, shuffleboard and cornhole on Deck 11, golf putting sessions, table tennis tournaments, trivia afternoons and hosted bingo sessions.

Live music includes violinists, saxophonists and pianists, who rotate their performances daily in different locations, from The Shelter on Deck 3, Dolce Vita on Deck 5 and Dusk Bar on Deck 10.

One afternoon, we joined a group at S.A.L.T Kitchen for a watercolour painting class, where the brief was to paint Auckland’s skyline. We were joined by a fellow journalist and another guest, and the activity made for a pleasant way to while away the afternoon.

It didn’t take us long to find our sea legs, but for those who struggle with sea sickness the medical centre on Deck 2 provides patches should you need them. One particularly rocky evening did call for some swift closet reorganisation as our coat hangers offered an unwelcome clanging soundtrack as we attempted to sleep.

As our cruise was on the shorter side we didn’t have any sea days, rendering the nights we spent soaking in the sight of the sprawling ocean even more special.

Our second night delivered a real-life iteration of the phrase “cruising off into the sunset” — a painterly sunset sky, awash with pinks and oranges as we departed Tamaki Makaurau for Tauranga.

Better yet was waking up in a fresh location, the whole day spread out in front of you to enjoy as you pleased.

The Marquee is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is known for its hot rock grill. Photo / Tim Faircloth

Restaurants

Every morning, as we poured over the daily Chronicle left in our room during the turn-down service the evening before, we took great delight in deciding which of the eight restaurants we’d dine at that day.

Would it be La Terrazza? With its full breakfast buffet — complete with all manner of continental options including a smoothie bar, fresh fruit, cereals, deli meats, salads and poke bowls, alongside hot options such as an egg station (not to mention three different types of bacon) interspersed with Asian fare.

Or perhaps S.A.L.T (Sea And Land Taste) Kitchen, with your pick of the Terrain menu which changes every three days depending on location, or the Voyage menu which remains the same throughout the trip.

La Dame elevates French fare to new heights with its fine dining experience, while Atlantide is famed for its steak and seafood.

The Arts Cafe is the perfect spot to grab a morning coffee. Photo / Tim Faircloth

For a quick bite, stop by the Arts Cafe, which offers a selection of pastries, sandwiches, juices and freshly brewed coffee, Casual diners will love The Marquee for its relaxed atmosphere, hot rock grill and sunny conservatory-style views. Japanese restaurant Kaiseki delivered the freshest sashimi we’d had in a long time.

Keen imbibers can select a cocktail from the menu at the moody S.A.L.T Bar on Deck 10, or the champagne lounge on level 3 which proffers Silverseas own brand of Champagne: Duval LeRoy Brut Reserve. Otherwise steep a cup of TWG from Singapore and unwind with a puzzle or board game in the Observation Lounge.

The Otium Spa borrows inspiration from ancient Rome with marble accents and pillars. Photo / Tim Faircloth

Spa

It wouldn’t be a luxury cruise without a spa moment, and the Otium Spa references a Roman bathhouse with red marble pillars and sculptural bodices. The waiting area offers a suite of treats and snacks “so you can indulge” our guide tells us. And, surprise surprise: more champagne.

Isolated away from busy communal spaces on Deck 5, the spa encompasses a hair studio and nail salon, a fully equipped fitness studio with posture analysis and scheduled classes, as well as a relaxation lounge.

The spa treatments on offer run the gamut from massages with one of five masseuses on hand, acupuncture, skin analysis consultations, appearance medicine treatments and a suite of facials.

The thermal plunge pool. Photo / Tim Faircloth

At the end of a long hallway, two sets of locker rooms for male and female guests, flanked by dry and steam sauna, ice bathing and a shared thermal plunge pool.

If the thought of not getting your daily steps gives you anxiety, think again. There’s a running and walking track on Deck 10 which encircles the upper floor, as well as a fully equipped gym with a group fitness schedule and posture analysis.

Most afternoons, expect to find a sea of sleeping bodies sprawled out on the poolside loungers on Deck 10, books rested on bellies and sunglasses slung sleepily to the side.

The view back to Silver Nova from Mount Maunganui. Photo / Tim Faircloth

Shore excursions

There’s plenty for active relaxers, too, including a lengthy list of shore excursions depending on how adventurous you’re feeling.

In Auckland, this includes city tours to explore local landmarks like the Sky Tower and Viaduct Harbour, alongside trips further afield to the Muriwai gannet colony and its farm surrounds. Otherwise, guests could take the short ferry ride to Waiheke to experience the best the island had to offer, from its fresh, seasonal fare to its award-winning wines.

Tauranga promised similar city tours but added a few cultural experiences in the mix with a coach trip to Rotorua to explore its geothermal wonderland. Exclusive Hobbiton tours ensured Lord Of The Rings fans could get closer to the action, while intrepid explorers had the option of visiting Lake Rotoiti and kayaking through its glowworm caves.

In Gisborne, a steam train ride to Muriwai proved popular, as did the historic boat cruise which offered guests a unique view of Gisborne harbour. A bit further afield, a Waipura farm adventure was a welcome experience for out-of-towners, as was a stroll around the Eastwoodhill Arboretum.

For a better look at Napier’s Art Deco architecture, a drive through town in a vintage car was a unique experience. There were multiple winery tours on offer, and we secured a trip to Abbey Cellars and Clearview Estate which was memorable for all the right reasons. Clearview Estate offers a relaxed, understated vibe that belies the elevated wines produced there. Abbey Cellars is equally lovely but busier, a bustling spot for large groups and social gatherings.

Also in Napier was Silverseas S.A.L.T excursion, a unique culinary experience that included a tour of Craggy Range winery accompanied by one of Silverseas’ food experts.

The pool deck features ample loungers on which to soak up the sun and the sights. Photo / Tim Faircloth

To celebrate our final night onboard, we headed up to Deck 10 for Rock The Boat, a poolside party that kept the vibes high with a live band playing a mix of old and new songs that had everyone flocking to the dance floor. The good times kept rolling with DJ Anthony, who typically is parked up at the Panorama Lounge on Deck 5 most nights from 10pm till late, but made a cameo on the pool deck instead.

As our time drew to a close, there were still plenty of spaces we’d had yet to explore — countless cosy reading nooks on the upper decks, a quaint library with ceiling art by Artur Sulla, well-stocked bars fit for a nightcap. I guess we’ll just have to come back.

In the words of our new friend, Chester: “In the whisper of goodbyes we must remember the good times we shared, for they are the memories that will last forever.”

DETAILS

For more information on Silver Nova, see Silversea.com.

Ashleigh Cometti has worked at New Zealand Herald - Viva since 2018, specialising in beauty, wellbeing and lifestyle, with her career to date being dedicated to the former.