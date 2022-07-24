Meredith Mallory-Walker, 35, and Jack Walker, 34, from Sydney. Photo / Jack and Meredith Walker

While there are many Aussies keen to jump on a plane now that travel is up and running, there are also plenty who dread it.

Sydney man Jack Walker isn't so much worried about flying itself – it's what happens when he falls asleep on the plane that has him worried and "embarrassed".

The 34-year-old and his wife Meredith Mallory-Walker, have grand plans to backpack around South and Central America.

Travel has played a huge role in their 12 years together, having first bonded over their love of different cultures and falling in love on a trip to Thailand.

But the one thing that continues to be a problematic is Jack's chronic snoring. Photo / Jack and Meredith Walker

However, Jack suffers from chronic snoring to the point where it has not only affected their travelling but day-to-day life.

Snoring occurs when a person's airways have narrowed, causing the air that passes through it as we breathe to vibrate the soft tissue of the throat.

"It has made travel difficult and more anxiety-inducing as it affects both of our sleep," Meredith, 35, told news.com.au.

"Especially with long-haul flights and trying to beat jet lag, which is already a difficult task, it feels like it's taking us longer to get on top of.

"Jack has been scared of falling asleep on a plane as his snoring affects the other passengers and he feels bad and embarrassed."

Meredith said she is a light sleeper, adding it is difficult being woken up by snoring almost every night.

"It's exhausting for both of us," she said.

He tries not to sleep on a plane as it affects the other passengers and he 'feels bad and embarrassed'. Photo / Jack and Meredith Walker

As the pair love to backpack, they find themselves having to avoid sharing rooms with other tourists as Jack is "too self-conscious".

"We don't sleep in dormitory rooms when we are backpacking though. Jack is too self-conscious about affecting others with his snoring," Meredith said.

"We would rather sleep in a private room than in a dormitory for that reason, but it just means I'm the one suffering, not others."

She said one thing she does to minimise the sound is to wear earplugs.

"On the plane Jack will pop in a nasal dilator to minimise snoring (mostly for the other passengers) and when possible we travel with our own pillows."

The couple of 12 years bonded over their love of travel and fell in love during a trip to Thailand. Photo / Jack and Meredith Walker

The science of snoring

According to the recent Annual 2022 Sleep and Snoring report by Mute Snoring, the majority of snorers (56 per cent) are men.

The report revealed 46 per cent of those who snore often worry about waking someone else up, with many opting out of staying in a room with friends on holiday, or becoming concerned over falling asleep on a mode of transport, such as a plane or train.

Australian sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo said there are a few factors as to why snoring can get worse on holidays.

"First is the change of environment. If we're lucky enough to travel somewhere far from home we will likely experience a change of scenery and encounter different air qualities and pollens that can impact airways increasing the chances of making the snoring worse," Olivia told news.com.au.

"Possibly the biggest cause of snoring on holidays I'd attribute to alcohol, which is usually consumed more on a holiday than during the working year.

"Alcohol causes the muscles around the airways to relax, which exacerbates the severity of snoring."

Olivia advised that achieving the best sleep while travelling comes down to what you pack.

She encourages snorers to get themselves a wedge pillow.

"By sleeping on your back, you exacerbate snoring, however, sleeping on your side, or at the very least, having your face on the side, reduces it."

She said to keep a sleep diary and fill it out when you have downtime on your holiday.

"It's a great opportunity to track the changes in your sleep and snoring, relative to risk factors which worsen both, such as alcohol," she said.

Like Jack, she also recommends snorers pack a nasal dilator, adding that according to the report, 75 per cent of snorers who used Mute Snoring's nasal dilator, snored less.

"And from personal experience, it works. By gently opening your airways, you reduce the likelihood of snoring – wherever you happen to be asleep."

Apart from the obvious earplugs to help with good sleep, she also recommended an eye mask.

"Adjusting to a new time zone can throw off your circadian rhythms. To help adjust make sure you get out and about during the day and at night pop on an eye mask to block out any light."