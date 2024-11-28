Strasbourg is the self-defined “Capital of Christmas,” and the nickname certainly suits the region’s largest, oldest market. There are over 300 wooden chalets to browse at this collection of markets centred around the town’s historic squares. The largest is at the Place de la Cathedral. The oldest is on the Place Broglie. It’s marked as such by the Christkindelsmarik arch visitors walk through to get to booths selling knack d’Alsace, the region’s take on knackwurst, and rose mulled wine. Place Kleber is perhaps the most popular stop. This is where you’ll see the market’s Christmas tree illuminated after dark with music set to traditional Christmas carols.

The Strasbourg markets run from November 27 to December 27.

Strasbourg is the self-titled capital of Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Colmar

While not as large as the Strasbourg markets, Colmar uses its size to its advantage to concentrate its chalets across a smaller footprint. This is also the market with the longest duration, so if you miss out on the holidays in Alsace, Colmar runs its booths for several days after Christmas.

Much like Strasbourg, Colmar is a collection of markets. There are six here to choose from, including a Gourmet Market dedicated to foodies at Rue de la Montagne Verte. Taste offerings from at least nine different chefs serving up Alsatian specialties like the bouchee a la reine, or “a queen’s morsel”. This is a flaky pastry stuffed to the brim with mushrooms and gravy. Colmar is also known for its network of canals. Walk along the Petite Venise, or Little Venice, for the most picturesque market setting in town. On select days, this is also where you can watch children’s choirs floating on small boats along the canals.

The Colmar Christmas markets run from November 26 to December 29 with the exception of the Gourmet Market, which runs until January 5.

Christmas in Colmar. Photo / Getty Images

Eguisheim

The Eguisheim Christmas Market is one of the smaller holiday markets in Alsace. Two markets accessed from the centre of the village offer about 30 different booths selling authentic crafts and foods from the region. A big draw for fairytale enthusiasts is that the town claims to be one of the main inspirations for Beauty and the Beast. The Fontaine de Saint-Leon set against the backdrop of the town’s cobblestone streets and colourful facades support that notion. The town is also a hub for wine tasting. Stop by Domaine Bruno Sorg to try some of the region’s rieslings, the most common grape in Alsace.

The market runs from November 29 to December 30 with the exception of December 24-26.

Christmas in Eguisheim in Alsace. Photo / Getty Images

Riquewihr

This medieval town, another village that may have inspired Beauty and the Beast, is situated in the middle of the Alsace Wine Route. Visitors here are surrounded by vineyards known for producing some of the region’s best white wines. At Christmas, those winemakers share space with about 100 traditional stalls to offer samples of dry rieslings and Cremant d’Alsace, the sparkling wine of the region. The market is held in the town’s historic city centre, but you can expect more vendors along Rue du General de Gaulle on weekends. Feerie De Noel, or Christmas Magic, is a popular shop open year-round for holiday ornaments and other decorative items.

The market runs from November 29 to December 22.

Riquewihr is another village that may have inspired Beauty and the Beast. Photo / Getty Images

Ribeauville

Ribeauville’s medieval Christmas market has the shortest duration of any market in Alsace, but it’s one of the only options with consistent live entertainment as part of its programming. Expect acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and townspeople in medieval garb providing a unique experience for those able to make the trip. Stalls include classic Alsatian foods and options that call back the medieval era. The wild boar on a spit is a crowd favourite. If you have more time in town, the Three Castles of Ribeauville hike is a moderately challenging trek of about 6.5km to stunning views of Alsace from three different castles.

The Ribeauville market only runs on weekends from December 7 to 8 and December 14 to 15, but the town keeps its illuminations and decor up until Christmas.

Alsace is spoiled with holiday choice

It seems that nearly every village in the region boasts a market throughout the holiday season. The markets in Mulhouse near Basel, Switzerland, are known for being the most colourful. Obernai is known as a foodie market, while Kaysersberg may be one of the most authentic. It’s easy to visit several in one trip, especially if you set your base in Colmar or Strasbourg.

