Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Why Suva should be top of your Fiji to-do list

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A woman sells coconuts at the Suva Municipal Market. Photo: ATTA, Cedric Jean-Baptiste

A woman sells coconuts at the Suva Municipal Market. Photo: ATTA, Cedric Jean-Baptiste

Kiwis often overlook Fiji’s capital, Suva, for their holiday but the bustling multicultural city is rich in history, flavour and worth stepping away from the deserted beaches for, writes Varsha Anjali

After buying some Indian sweets (lakdi mithai, if interested - it’s sweet, savoury and great) from the market in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel