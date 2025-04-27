What to do

Palawan visitors often have three destinations: Puerto Princesa, El Nido, or Coron. Before booking your trip, you have to know the differences in the kind of activities and vibe of each spot.

Puerto Princesa

Despite its city appeal, Puerto Princesa is home to one of the Seven Wonders of Nature and other natural gems, such as the infamous seasonal firefly watching, mangroves, majestic falls, and thrilling zipline rides.

We spent our very limited time visiting the iconic Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park, commonly known as the Underground River. Fortunately, our tour guide also offered a mangrove learning tour and hike-and-ride experience in Palawan’s longest island-to-island zipline so our itinerary got even better.

The Underground River is a set of cave systems located inside the S. Paul Mountain Range. You’d think it’s like any other river tour, and the long waiting times can wear your patience thin. But the long wait is worth it. I even daresay: the Underground River is life-changing.

The entrance of Underground River. Photo / Van Aficial

All guests are given a set of wired earphones and an audio tour device, which includes all of the facts you’ll need, from scientific references to the myths and legends surrounding the natural wonder.

However, nothing beats the visual treat this natural wonder brings. I can still feel how my chest swelled with amazement when we entered the deep cave, which instantly makes one feel super small.

This journey through the cave system is 24km long though visitors may only pass through 2 or 3km of it. Photo / Getty Images

Aside from the obvious natural spectacle, the experience is also somewhat spiritual. Somehow, my one-hour stay in that cave ignited my love for travelling and eagerness to see more of what the world has to offer.

El Nido

Visiting El Nido offers a different kind of enlightenment. Renowned for its surreal lagoons, pristine beaches, and scenic waters, this is where most travellers go since it’s more popular for its island hopping and walking tours.

Island-hopping tours dominate the activities offered on the island, with popular stops like Big Lagoon, Small Lagoon, Secret Beach, and Snake Island. If you don’t have a fascination with natural rock formations now, you may just develop one as you’re guided around towering limestone cliffs that have been created by nothing but pure nature.

The limestones at the Big Lagoon in El Nido. Photo / Denisse Tarca

Paddling through the ocean, I stop as a perfect ray of golden sunlight hits the cliffs in what seems like a giant landscape painting brought to life.

Beyond the limestone cliffs and beaches, El Nido has hidden caves, jungle trails, and rock-climbing spots many travellers overlook. If you love adventure, consider hiking to Taraw Cliff for a panoramic view of El Nido town and its turquoise waters.

The view at the top of Canopy Walk. Photo / Denisse Tarca

While visitors gravitate to water activities, a local guide revealed El Nido had brilliant rockclimbing and hiking, which were less popular with tourists.

Coron

One week is barely enough to cover El Nido, let alone explore Coron and the other beautiful beaches too. Unfortunately, we did not get to visit Coron during our trip, but best believe it will be my first stop when I return to Manila.

Coron is the dream destination for those who live diving and is home to some of the best wreck diving sites in the world, thanks to its sunken World War II Japanese warships. Even if you’re not a diver, you can still enjoy the crystal-clear Kayangan Lake, Barracuda Lake, and Twin Lagoon.

Kayangan Lake in Coron, Palawan. Photo / Getty Images

What to eat

Kamayan feast (bare hand boodle fight)

Palawan’s food scene is an adventure in itself, offering a mix of fresh seafood, tropical flavours, and unique local delicacies. One of the most exciting ways to experience it is through a kamayan feast, where a spread of seafood, grilled meats, vegetables, and rice is laid out on banana leaves and eaten with your hands—a true communal dining experience.

Kasoy (cashew nuts)

Don’t forget to grab a bag of Kasoy (cashew nuts), as Palawan is one of the top cashew producers in the Philippines, offering high-quality nuts that make great snacks.

Danggit Lamayo (dried fish)

Danggit Lamayo, a sun-dried, marinated fish usually served with garlic rice and a side of vinegar, makes for a simple yet satisfying breakfast.

Tamilok

If there’s one thing I regret not trying, it’s this one. If you’re looking for something uniquely Palawan, try Tamilok, a local delicacy made from woodworms found in mangroves. Often eaten raw with vinegar, it has a texture and taste reminiscent of fresh oysters, making it a daring yet rewarding bite for adventurous eaters.

Palawan’s ‘Come back come back’ syndrome

There’s a running joke among locals and travellers that says once you visit Palawan, you’ll always want to return. And it’s absolutely true.

After just a week, I found myself wishing I had more time to kayak through lagoons and explore hidden caves, more time to soak in golden sunsets on a secluded beach and enjoy the cuisine. Palawan isn’t just another beach destination; it’s a discovery waiting to happen. And like any great love story, you’ll never really say goodbye.

So if you’re looking for a tropical escape beyond Bali, Palawan is calling. And trust me, you’ll want to answer.