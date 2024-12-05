Battersea was mothballed in 1983, and sat idle for more than 30 years, before a major redevelopment rebuilt the chimneys, replaced nearly two million bricks and transformed the former station and turbine halls into a strikingly modern hub.

Today, Battersea Power Station is the anchor for a flush of new energy south of the Thames, sitting at the heart of a 17-hectare precinct that has transformed an industrial landscape into a thriving district of shops, restaurants, apartments and workspaces, including abundant public space and riverfront gardens.

Here you'll find shops, restaurants, apartments, workspaces, and many more. Photo / Charlie Round-Turner

The best place to get a sense of it all – and understand the history of the site – is by riding Lift 109. After wandering through the interactive museum weaving together the history of the station, this unique chimney-lift elevates guests vertically inside the northwest chimney to pop out the top for panoramic views across Battersea and greater London. The altitude? 109 metres above sea level, of course.

It’s a fine way to whet your appetite for the restaurants that have become a drawcard for the precinct.

Lift 109 offers a ride to the top of Battersea’s iconic chimney for panoramic views. Photo / Backdrop Productions

Start at Control Room B, an upscale bar set alongside the switches and dials that once sent Battersea’s electric power out across London. Today, the blueprints rolled out across the cosy tables come filled with creative cocktails, each offering a playful tip of the hat to the building. The smoky ‘Rheostat’ is a fitting choice.

Hungry? You’re spoilt for choice. At lunchtime head for Arcade; a contemporary food hall concept dishing up 13 cuisines from around the world, alongside three standalone restaurants. Don’t miss the Mexican taco tray, or the Basque cheesecake from Uruguayan street café Solis.

For a more upscale night out, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen offers elegant bistro-style cooking, with a contemporary menu that ranges from prime cuts on the grill to the signature beef wellington for two.

At lunchtime, head for Arcade. Photo / Edmund Dabney

Out the front door and the surrounding precinct expands across a wide terrace and newly pedestrianised walkways. In winter, the riverfront gardens transform into ice rinks, and to warm up you can’t do better than El Pastor. The focus here is contemporary Mexican cuisine, where a combo of small plates and tacos is the best way to sample your way through the menu. There’s an impressive menu of mezcal and tequila too. A few steps further, Brindisa brings the same passion to Spanish cuisine. Instead of tequila you’ll likely start with a glass of Jerez, segue into Jamón ibérico, and end with a few plates of tapas built on the ingredients they import from Spain. The Monte Enebro goat’s cheese with orange blossom honey is especially memorable.

The site spans 17 hectares, with pedestrianised walkways and riverfront gardens. Photo / Charlie Round Turner

And yet Battersea is not only about the retail therapy and restaurants. Under the historic railway arches, Battersea Brewery turns out a collection of craft brews – the Session Pale is superb – from a brewery set alongside the bustling taproom.

Wander further and you’ll find the charming Northcote Road Antique Market on Sunday mornings, or the quirky Battersea Flower Station for fresh blooms. But in the shadow of the chimneys don’t miss out on Battersea Park, one of London’s loveliest open spaces. Built in the 1850s, it comes with all the trappings of the Victorian era, from woodland and planted beds to a lake with rowing boats for hire in the summer.

There’s an autumnal hush across the lawns as I wander through, admiring the view of the Thames from the terrace of the Park’s famous London Peace Pagoda. The stupa is a little incongruous against the woodland background, and yet this is a revered place of worship for Buddhists. Get up early enough and you may well find a monk clad in saffron robes performing sunrise prayers.

It’s in stark contrast to the contemporary bustle in the avenues around the power station. Here, roof gardens by Norman Foster and apartment blocks by Frank Gehry bring a modern architectural language to stand alongside this industrial icon.

The redevelopment of the power station is a bellwether for a major rejuvenation in this corner of Wandsworth, south of the river. Just a kilometre to the east there’s a palpable new energy in the suburb of Nine Elms. In St. George’s Quay, restaurants and apartments have sprouted along the Thames, and just one block back saw the October 2024 debut of the Park Hyatt brand in the United Kingdom.

In a glass tower promising impressive river and city views, this 203-key property neatly balances a deeply luxurious stay with timeless English style and a rooted sense of place.

Spring Festival at Battersea Power Station Photo / Charlie Round-Turner

Floral motifs and murals of upcycled motor parts offer a subtle nod to the nearby flower markets, and the Rolls Royce and Vauxhall factories that once stood here.

There’s also a homage to the Tate Britain – one of my favourite free galleries in London, just across Vauxhall Bridge – in the impressive art collection that includes the likes of Ian Rayer-Smith and Françoise Delaire, alongside an impressive installation by Charlie Whinney. Upstairs the rooms feature designs by famed English textile designer William Morris, but it’s more likely your gaze will be drawn to the impressive views along the sinuous Thames, from the London Eye west to Battersea Power Station. In many ways it’s London encapsulated in a single view: an historic building reimagined into a thoroughly contemporary vision for a new corner of London.

I reckon Sir Giles would approve.

Insider tip: Look for the brickwork on the floor of the turbine halls, outlining where the power-generating turbines once stood.

It took nearly two million bricks to restore Battersea’s historic façade. Photo / Charlie Round-Turner

Checklist

LONDON

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to London with one stopover with multiple airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, often on a Star Alliance Codeshare basis.

DETAILS

visitbritain.com/en