Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Why Canada’s SilverStar Mountain Resort suits skiers of every skill level

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
SilverStar is lauded for its unique village setting, family vibe and is equally challenging for those looking to ski steep and deep.  Video / Mike Scott

Canadian mountain resort SilverStar is lauded for its unique village setting, family vibe and varied ski terrain. But is there a side to this mountain suited to skiers after steep and deep? Mike Scott went

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel