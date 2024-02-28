The Russian Embassy issued an apology on behalf of the White Party organisers. Photo / Unsplash, Ibrahim Mohammed

The Russian embassy in Colombo has had to issue an apology on behalf of expatriates after what they say was an unfortunate mis-understanding of a party dress code that has resulted in threats and organisers fleeing the country.

The event which the embassy said had been promoted as “Dress code: white” had appeared with a very different premise.

The BBC reports that advertisement material was seen in Colombo reading “Face control: White” which caused public outcry, after it was presumed to mean the event was only open to white people.

The event, which was scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled after it had been branded “disgusting” and “racist”.

This weekend, the event organiser apologised and said he had since left the country.

Posting to social media the party organiser, a Russian national, said there had been “no malice or racism” he wrote in a lengthy social media post.

“I didn’t expect this to be such a sensitive moment for a huge number of people. I admit that it was a bad idea... and I understand that we created it ourselves out of our stupidity. I deeply apologise to everyone whose feelings were hurt.”

Adverts for the 'Face Control: White' party caused outrage at the beach party. Reddit / r/srilanka

The intention had been to meet local expatriates living in Colombo. The coastal suburb of Unawatuna is colloquially known as “little Moscow” for the high number of Russian and Ukrainian nationals living there.

The party promoter and bar owners hosting the event were reportedly Russian citizens.

However, the owners of venue the Sarayka Lounge said they were not adding they had “cut ties” with the event organiser. In a Russian language post they said they had been unwitting hosts to an event with racist overtones.

Unawatuna, Sri Lanka is known as Little Moscow, for its high number of Russian expatriates. Photo / Unsplash, Luca Iaconelli

“We didn’t do a thorough enough check this time. We have never and will never support different racist statements or organisations,” they wrote to Instagram.

Sri Lankan businesses and musicians hit out at what they saw as “overt racism” from the event featuring Russian and UK musicians.

On Sunday the Russian embassy issued a statement regarding the event, blaming the “ambiguous conditions of entry and confusion caused in the public”.

The statement said that those involved had presented their apologies.

“The Embassy would like to stress that Russia strongly condemns all forms of racial discrimination and nationalism.”