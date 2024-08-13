Yasuni National Park’s wet season runs from December until June, facilitating better canoe excursions, flowering plants, and primate sightings.

The park houses 600 bird species plus mammals like tapirs, capybaras, and — for the luckiest among visitors — jaguars. However, indigenous cultural preservation is where Yasuni flourishes, with the Waorani Nation leading the way in celebrating their traditions and extensive botanical knowledge alongside tourists.

Getting there: Fly to Coca or take an overnight bus from Quito. From Coca, take a motorised canoe.

Why visit: Indigenous culture and upscale lodges.

Accommodation: La Selva Amazon Jungle Lodge

READ MORE: Local Peru women living in Machu Picchu’s shadow visit for the first time

Yasuni National Park in Ecuador is home to 600 bird species. Photo / 123rf

Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve, Ecuador

Just north of Yasuni National Park is the Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve, a quieter region of flooded wetlands along the narrower Cuyabeno River. Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve holds plenty of indigenous culture, including the Siona community, who have shared insights into shaman beliefs and rituals for decades.

Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve has a quieter appeal and an abundance of budget-friendly lodgings. You can easily find three-day experiences, including meals and activities, for less than $500.

As a wetland complex, essentially a “flooded forest” ecosystem, Cuyabeno has unrivalled access to lagoons and creeks. This is perfect for spotting pink river dolphins, monkeys, birds and caiman. It’s well-suited to wet or dry season travel, although the wet season is better if you want to swim in its largest lagoon.

Access: Overnight shuttle from Quito to Lago Agrio, then a motorised canoe ride.

Why visit: Precious flooded wetland habitats.

Accommodation: Green Forest Ecolodge

Tambopata, Peru

Tambopata is Peru’s top candidate for Amazon tourism as the most convenient region of protected rainforest (at least by Amazon standards). If you’re hitting Peru for a whistlestop visit, Tambopata is the most realistic itinerary addition. With plenty of lodge options and structured tourism experiences, you can easily organise a three- or four-day tour.

As the second-largest Amazon region, the Peruvian Amazon is special due to its varied elevation, creating a cloud forest phenomenon. Shrouded in mist and cloud, this results in near-constant precipitation rather than a reliance on rainfall.

At Tambopata, you can spot wildlife like boas, macaws, caimans, and primates. There’s also Chuncho Macaw Clay Lick, the world’s largest macaw clay lick, at Tambopata Research Centre.

Access: 30-minute flight or overnight bus from Cusco.

Why visit: Easy access to cloud forests.

Accommodation: Tambopata Research Centre

Tambopata in Peru boasts the world's largest macaw clay lick. Photo / 123rf

Manu National Park, Peru

Manu National Park is better suited to those who like a challenge. Unlike Tambopata, this region of the Peruvian Amazon is quite hard to access. It’s feasible enough through a guided tour, but it’s better for those with more time on their hands.

However, with superb altitude variation, Manu is a stunning place to witness cloud forests. And with wildlife like capybaras, primates and alligators, you’ll have plenty of incredible sightings.

Avoid the May to October wet season, where temperatures boom, and frequent downpours can make that long journey trickier.

Access: Take a bus from Cusco and a boat transfer. Alternatively, take a flight to Boca Manu or Puerto Maldonado and then a boat transfer.

Why visit: More remote terrain and spectacular wildlife sightings.

Accommodation: Treehouse Inn

Manu National Park's altitude variation creates a stunning cloud forest. Photo / 123rf

Manaus, Brazil

Manaus is “the” place to experience the Brazilian Amazon. It’s a beautiful and practical choice, with a plethora of lodges and organised experiences.

Conservation biologist and Manaus expert Marcelo Goncalves de Lima emphasises its beauty, recommending a boat tour of Anavilhanas National Park, the world’s largest freshwater archipelago. Marcelo also recommends the Museu da Amazonia, a formal botanical garden, and sightseeing excursions to spot pink dolphins and primates.

“It is best to avoid the rainy season, from January to June”, Marcelo adds,” The rivers will be full as well, so you will miss the nice white sandy beaches of the Rio Negro and Tapajos”.

Access: Fly from Sao Paulo to Manaus.

Why visit: Flooded wetlands and established tourism infrastructure.

Accommodation: Amazon Ecopark Jungle Lodge

Cristalino Reserve, Brazil

Cristalino is the wallflower of the Brazilian Amazon, sitting on a private reserve of 11,000ha and accessible only by boat. Public reserves aren’t your only choices when visiting the Amazon Rainforest. Cristalino Reserve is a prime example of more exclusive areas you can access. Only open to guests of Cristalino Lodge, it experiences a pin-drop of foot traffic compared to Manaus.

Unlike Manaus, which is predominantly a wetland forest, Cristalino is a mixed forest reserve. As a quieter reserve, the likelihood of more elusive mammal sightings like jaguars also increases. Brazil holds 60% of the Amazon Rainforest, so researching these private reserves is worthwhile for more privacy and less condensed areas of tourism.

Access: Fly to Cuiaba and then Alta Floresta, followed by two hours by road and boat.

Why visit: Off-the-beaten track on a mixed forest reserve.

Accommodation: Cristalino Lodge

Cristalino Reserve in Brazil is a private reserve known for elusive jaguar sightings. Photo / 123rf

Leticia, Colombia

Colombia holds only approximately 10% of the Amazon Rainforest, but of that 10%, Leticia is the gateway. The border city has an international airport and borders Brazil and Peru. Unlike other options, Leticia sits directly on the banks of the Amazon River, not its tributaries.

The whole city lives and breathes an urban Amazon lifestyle, with parrots roosting amid the sound of motorbikes in its Santander Park and indigenous culture displayed at the Ethnographic Museum. It blends urban sightseeing with a launchpad for wildlife immersion experiences further along the river. Wildlife includes pink and grey dolphins, primates and even sloths.

Access: Fly from Bogota to LET Airport.

Why visit: Urban Amazon living.

Accommodation: Chunaki Ecolodges