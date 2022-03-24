Jewel in the Crown: A royal tour of Belize has highlighted the Caribbean nation's charms for travellers. Photo / Getty Images

This week the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee Kate and William have been island hopping around the 20 commonwealth countries in the region. The itinerary reads like a luxury travel wishlist. However, it won't all be desert island beaches and calypso music.



The Royals are conducting a 'charm offensive' in part of the world which has been re-examining old ties to the monarchy. The history of colonialism and the Caribbean slave trade mean that many of the destinations they are due to tour are demanding reparations not royal visits.

Duchess and Duke of Cambridge arrive in the resort town of Hopkins, Belize. Photo / Chris Jackson, Getty Images

The island of Barbados is the latest country to formally become a republic. On Independence day 30 November, last year, it removed the British monarch as head of state.

Having arrived in Jamaica, pro-republican sentiment has been evident.

The royal couple's visit to Belize was no easier a first port of call. The English-speaking country on the gulf of Honduras has cultural links to central America and the ancient Mayans, as well as the islands.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, left, and President Dame Sandra Mason, seated, honor Rihanna as a National Hero of the republic. Photo / Getty Images

Their trip involved a visit to the sandy resort town of Hopkins and traipsing around the Che'il chocolate farm in southern Belize. The couple reportedly told the cocoa growers that their children would be "very jealous" of the trip.

However, they didn't say that Che'il wasn't their first pick for a chocolate tasting.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge visit Che'il Mayan Chocolate Factory in Indian Creek, Belize. Photo / Tim Rooke, Getty Images

Their visit to another Indian Creek sustainable chocolate farm was cancelled due to protests against colonialism and indigenous rights of workers.

Akte 'il Ha Cacao Farm, the original candidate, was dropped at the last minute.



"We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told the Guardian.

Pablo Makin, co-owner of the farm Akte 'il Ha, said he was disappointed in the last-minute cancellation. He told local media that his family "consider ourselves very lucky" to have been considered for a royal visit, "but we were robbed of that opportunity."

Xunantunich in the Mayan archaeological site of Caracol. Photo / Stephanie Klepacki, Unsplash

From plantations to pyramids, the next stop on the tour was to the Caracol Mayan ruins in the Chiquibul Forest Reserve.

The archaeological sites from 1200 BCE include large stepped pyramids and altars from the ancient Mayans.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site in Belize. Photo / Getty Images

Covering a site of 200 square kilometres, far larger than the current area of Belize city, significant finds are still being made today.

Embracing their inner Indiana Joneses, they were met by members of the Belizean and British army who were taking part in jungle survival training.

The Royal couple visit to the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) in Belize. Photo / Samir Hussein, Getty Images

Learning how to collect water and build shelter from the British Army Training Support Unit Belize wasn't the most adventurous activity the royal couple got up to.

Yesterday, Kensington Palace shared images of the Duke and Duchess diving with sharks in the Belizean reef.

On Sunday, we were lucky enough to spend time diving at South Water Caye, directly above the spectacular Belize Barrier Reef. It was a privilege to see for ourselves the world-leading ocean conservation work being done here. pic.twitter.com/BdKzU3TOsi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2022

The UNESCO recognised site is second in size only to Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

"On Sunday, we were lucky enough to spend time diving at South Water Caye, directly above the spectacular Belize Barrier Reef. It was a privilege to see for ourselves the world-leading ocean conservation work being done here," the couple said via Twitter.

The Belizean government has recently pledged to create marine reserves around 30 per cent of their coast by 2030.