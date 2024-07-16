The childhood hideout you never had: Rimu Hut, Auckland

If Dad never built you a treehouse (the cheek of it!), live out your wildest childhood dreams at Rimu Hut in Ararimu 50 minutes south of Auckland’s CBD. This A-frame chalet hiding between rimu trees is the kind of den you could only dream about while pegging bed sheets across your living room. Rimu Hut was designed as a hideout for the owner’s grandchildren and has all the charm of a secret cubbyhole. Sleeping up to five people, the upper loft is accessed via ladder, while downstairs there are sensible adult inclusions like a small, camp-style kitchen ... and muesli. Clevedon Village and the Hunua Ranges are both on the doorstep, but the real fun begins when you unlock your imagination; probably held captive since adolescence.

Check out Rimu Hut and the site’s latest addition, a large treehouse, at riparide.com/listings/6086-the-rimu-hut-cosy-off-grid-bush-escape

Secret island stays: Rangitoto bach

Did you know you can rent one of three historic bachs on Rangitoto Island? Bach 78, Bach 114 and Bach 52 are highly sought after and often sell out months in advance. Previously available to only a lucky few families who inherited these chocolate-box cottages, you can now experience island life like our ancestors in all its off-grid glory. Fully restored while in keeping with the aesthetics of their time, the self-contained baches are pleasantly retro but equipped with solar power, gas cookers, fridges and chemical toilets. Accessed by ferry from downtown Auckland, once on the volcanic island you couldn’t feel further from the hubbub of the city. We particularly like Bach 78 for its water-licking location — as do most people, so book early to lock in your secret island stay. rangitoto.org/overnight-rangitoto

If you want to stay the night on Rangitoto Island, there are baches available to rent. Photo / Supplied

New beachside glamping: Hāhei

There’s nothing underrated about Hāhei but First Light Hāhei, the latest addition to Hāhei Beach Resort, is still relatively new and at risk of going under your radar. An off-grid glamping site in the Hāhei Hills, there’s nothing but native bush to your rear and stunning ocean views dead ahead. The luxury tent has all the trimmings of an A-list celebrity pad at a world-famous festival, with rattan furniture, a king-size bed, and the quintessential outdoor clawfoot bathtub. Perhaps most impressive are the uninterrupted sunrise views, thanks to First Light’s elevated position above the coastline, as well as the daily coffee offerings slurped shortly after, courtesy of the on-site Beachbreak Cafe.

Find glamping, cabins, villas, baches and camping spots at haheiholidays.co.nz

First Light glamping is the latest addition to Hāhei Beach Resort. Photo / Hāhei Beach Resort

A vintage bach from 60 years ago: West Coast

Forget the alarm, at Woodpecker Bay Bach you’ll wake up to the sound of temperamental ocean waves crashing at your window. Tickling the fringes of the Tasman Sea on the South Island’s notoriously wild West Coast, the bach — one of a handful in the vicinity, including the newest member, Bach 51 — accommodates two guests in a studio-style coastal pad, complete with a woodburning fire, queen-size bed, and rustic decor that you’ll want to pack up and take home with you. While modern conveniences include Wi-Fi, Netflix and Bluetooth speakers, it’s the kind of place that begs you to find entertainment in nature’s wildest ways; compelled to watch an unruly ocean with hot mugs of coffee and a blanket on your lap, or to adventure outdoors into a labyrinth of gorges, forest and ice-age glaciers, all of which the West Coast is famed for. woodpeckerbay.co.nz