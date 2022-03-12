Beautiful Ireland. Photo / Tourism Ireland

We all know St Patrick's Day celebrations are a good craic the world over, but nothing beats the real deal in The Emerald Isle itself on March 17.

Get out your green

Did you know Saint Patrick used the shamrock to explain Trinity? In one God there are three divine beings: the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Hence why in Ireland, come St Patrick's Day, people attach shamrock to their lapels. Once banned – along with wearing green – both customs are now encouraged.

Eat well

You can't go wrong with an Irish breakfast: A fry-up of sausages, bacon, eggs and black pudding, all mopped up with potato bread and soda bread. Champ is mashed potato mixed with spring onions and colcannon is mash and cabbage.

Keep it traditional

For The Catholic Church, St Patrick's Day is a Holy Day of Obligation and scores attend Mass. Many spend the day hiking up holy mountains associated with St Patrick such as Croagh Patrick and Slemish Mountain, or completing the 27km pilgrim walk in County Down: St Patrick's Way.

Have fun

Festivities range from big cities with big parades to local fetes on the village green. Expect traditional music, ceilí folk dancing, street theatre, funfairs and fireworks. Guinness flows freely, pubs swell and the toast is sláinte (health) or Beannachtam na Feile Padraig (Happy St Patrick's Day).

St Patrick's Day is celebrated the world over. Photo / Getty

4 OF THE BEST PLACES ON THE PLANET TO CELEBRATE

There's an Irish Pub in Namche Bazaar; sitting 3440m above sea level on the route to Mt Everest. So it's little surprise St Patrick's Day is celebrated everywhere.

Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Go large in Dublin. Following a two-year time out, 2022's revival, March 16–20, will be the biggest event to date. The National Museum of Ireland plays host to the Festival Quarter and a 3000-capacity outdoor stage, complete with an Irish Food and Craft Village.

St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dublin spreads across many city bars including famous Temple Bar. Photo / 123rf

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Give your St Patrick's Day festivities a Latino twist. Buenos Aires' street party is the biggest in South America, taking over a whopping 10 city blocks. It's surrounded by food stands, where Irish dishes are cooked with Argentine flare.

St Patrick's Day is celebrated the world over. Phot / Michael Craig

Chicago, USA

Every year, green dye is pumped into the Chicago River; an environmentally friendly formula that disappears within hours. A tradition since 1962, it's best observed from the Chicago Riverwalk or a river cruise. Later, the city's green-themed parade shimmies for a solid three hours.

On the Saturday before St Patrick's Day, green dye is pumped into the Chicago River. Photo / 123rf

Montserrat, Caribbean

The isle of Montserrat is the only country outside of Ireland where March 17 is also a national holiday. While Guinness flows just as freely as the rum punch, the day commemorates both an unsuccessful 1768 slave revolt and Montserrat's early Irish settlers. Lively street jams ensue.

IRELAND: MUST-DOS FOR 2022

Visit the world's only official Game of Thrones studio tour at the original 1000sq m filming location in County Down.

Belfast is the first city in Ireland to be awarded Unesco City of Music status.

Drive the Wild Atlantic Way: One of the longest defined coastal routes in the world.

Your selfie on the head of a pint of Guinness. Enjoy a STOUTie at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse.

