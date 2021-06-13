Where I'd Rather Be: At the Wellington Jazz Festival

St John's winter village offers private al fresco igloo dining on the waterfront. Photo / Supplied

Today is the last day of the Wellington Jazz Festival, and there's still a lot to get to, with dozens of gigs on.

Catch Son de Cuba at Southern Cross garden bar in Te Aro today from 4.30. The band is the first Wellington-based 100 per cent Cuban quartet, and this free gig also offers dancing lessons and a party from 6pm.

In two performances today (the first at 12pm, the second at 1.30pm), the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band will perform pieces from 1955 album Count Basie Swings, Joe WIlliams Sings – the performances are free at the Soundings Theatre at Te Papa.

At 8pm, award-wining bassist and composer Umar Zakaria's Jazz Underground will play at the Moon pizzeria and bar in Newtown. Umar is a bright young thing on the NZ jazz scene, having performed throughout Europe, Asia and America, and seen his compositions recorded by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

At Meow, the popular gig venue in Te Aro, Polish pianist Michal Martyniuk will play from 9.15. He'll be joined by special guests including renowned NZ jazz musician Nathan Haines.

For a quieter experience of the festival, check out the Jazz of Art, a free exhibition of NZ and international jazz-inspired art at the Blue Belle Cafe, Island Bay.

In short, there's a lot on, so don't miss out. See jazzfestival.nz for more information.

Get down to artsy Wellington. Photo / Nicola Edmonds

When it comes to dining options, it may be the windy city, but Wellington is refusing to let the cold get in the way of outdoor living this winter. Igloos have popped up all over the world recently – they're an Instagrammable, socially distanced option for when social distancing is required. But in Wellington, they just keep out the chill.

At St John's winter village – a pop-up village directly in front of the waterfront heritage building that houses St John's Bar & Eatery – diners can book a private transparent igloo complete with blankets, fairy lights, comfy chairs and warming cocktails - anyone for sherry hazelnut with blowtorched meringue on top? For $59 per person, you'll have two hours of access to an igloo, a grazing table, mains, desserts and a drink. The winter village runs until July 25, and bookings, it barely needs saying, are essential. stojohnsbar.co.nz/winter-village

