You can even cycle around the track before the park opens with the Power Hour by Trail Journeys. At the end of last year, the team added to the fun with a new 18-hole mini-golf course. It’s a fabulously eclectic mix of famous pop culture cars – think Herbie and Lightning McQueen – and more local icons like the famous giant Cromwell fruit, a tractor, and even an overgrown Sanga’s pie (if you haven’t tried these local delicacies, please rectify this as soon as possible)

highlands.co.nz/highlands-mini-golf

Can you get a hole-in-one at the Sanga’s pie course?

Penny Black

Right on the shores of Lake Dunstan, Penny Black has been a local favourite for some time now. But last year, the owners decided to hand over management and take it from a local pub with great bar bites to a very different food experience. Chef Steven Sepsey has an impressive culinary CV, including time on the pans at highly awarded Aosta in Arrowtown. He is bringing big-city fare to Cromwell, and the locals are loving it. The menu is all about twists on Kiwi classics, and even though it’s the kind of creative kai that wouldn’t be out of place in Auckland, Sydney, or Melbourne, the vibe remains eternally approachable. All the best bits about fine dining, minus any pretensions.

pennyblack.bar

Penny Black offers Kiwi classic dishes, and creative dishes that show the city's best offerings.

Penny Black visitors are in for a unique time. For example, this extraordinary shellfish dish as a starter.

Cottages at Monte Christo

If you’re looking for somewhere amazing to stay, the new accommodation at Monte Christo Vineyard is where it’s at. The country chic vibe of the cottages makes them the perfect place to hole up after a long day enjoying Central Otago, all earthy tones, natural textures, warm lighting, woolly throws, oversized cushions and luxurious bathrooms, which feel a bit like a spa. Monte Christo is one of Central Otago’s newest vineyards and weirdly also its oldest. In 1863, French prospector Jean Désiré Féraud became one of the first people to produce wine in Aotearoa, but by the late 1800s had shut down operations and torn out the vines. The Paris family recently revived it, incorporating the original stone building and even replanting a direct descendant of the original vine clone. They have a stunning underground tasting room and winery tours on offer.

montechristowinery.co.nz/stay

Hold your intimate gatherings at the new cottage accommodations at Monte Christo Vineyard.

Station Brewing

Yes, Central Otago is wine country, but they do brew a cracking beer too. In October 2023, Station Brewing rolled into Alexandra, much to the delight of locals. It’s a laid-back, no-fuss, bring-the-kids kind of spot that churns out great ales, hazys and pilsners. The founder has spent a decade honing his craft across Samoa, Germany and New Zealand and it shows in the drinking. Food-wise, they’re not mucking around either – think brisket-loaded fries, juicy smash burgers, sticky wings and other soul-hugging dishes you want with a beer in hand.

stationbrewing.co.nz

Skip the usual glass of Central Otago wine and grab a beer at Station Brewing.

Orchard Garden

Opened late last year by ex-Dunedin dwellers Bryan and Frances Raymond, Orchard Garden is the kind of place where you can let the kids loose and reclaim a bit of sanity. With a meticulously-pruned macrocarpa maze, vast rambling gardens and giant lawn games like cornhole, Jenga and Connect Four, it’s easy to see why this place has so quickly become such a hit. Once everyone is sufficiently tired, grab a platter, some cabinet food or something off the menu and kick back.

orchardgarden.co.nz

Lake Dunstan Explorer

Whether you’re cycling the Lake Dunstan Trail or just keen to soak up the scenery, the Lake Dunstan Explorer is a great, and relatively new, way to experience this part of Central Otago’s stunning landscape.

Hop on the Lake Dunstan Explorer to enjoy Central Otago's stunning landscape.

Founded by the chatty and informative Andrew Dalton a couple of years ago, the boat trip takes you across the lake with plenty of photo stops and interesting commentary. You’ll get up-close views of trail highlights like the Hugo Swing Bridge and those famous, often-photographed cantilevered boardwalks that cling to the cliffs. Most people use the service as a scenic and very pleasant way to transport themselves and their bikes, pre- or post-ride, but you can also book it as a standalone trip – either directly or through Obelisk Tours. If conditions allow, there may even be a diversion to the lone Miner’s Cottage, a fab photo stop with tales to tell. Whether you’re on two wheels or not, this is a spectacular way to view the lake, the landscape and the trail from a totally different angle.

lakedunstanexplorer.co.nz

Have a photo stop at the lone Miner’s Cottage.

Wooing Tree Cellar Door

Wooing Tree Wines have always had a presence in Cromwell but as of last year they are right in the heart of it with a beautiful new cellar door experience. (Fun fact, the vineyard is named after an infamous radiata pine that was known as a wooing spot – the site of many blossoming romances, the odd teenage tipple and whatever else may have come after that). It’s a great place, especially if you don’t have time to go further afield to more remote wineries but still want great Central Otago pinot – their Blondie bubbles and Rosé are particularly popular too. Grab a bottle to take back to your accommodation, do a tasting at the counter or settle in at an indoor or outdoor table for wine with lunch, dinner or a platter.

wooingtreeestate.co.nz

Wooing Tree Cellar Door offers a new wine tasting and buying experience.

Jackson Orchards

Most people make a stop at a fruit stall when in Central Otago – and honestly, you’d be mad not to. This is the beating heart of some of the best produce in the country (especially during stone fruit season – all those juicy cherries, peaches and plums). As of last year, you can also stock up on artisan products such as dried fruit, sweets, spreads, jerky, pasta, olives, gourmet salts, and snacks when you stop at Jackson Orchards – or even grab lunch or a sweet treat.

Take a quick tour around Jackson Orchards and get to know how your food is made.

The She Bakes Caravan sells bangin’ cakes, scones and slices, Kitchen Window turns out salad bowls, soups and toasties from the same kitchen where it produces its wildly popular condiments; there’s coffee, warmed cookies – it’s a whole thing. If you’re there in summer, don’t miss Jackson Orchards tours – a wonderful way to connect with where your food comes from.

jacksonorchard.co.nz

Get your favorite snacks and souvenirs to take along the road, from dried fruit to gourmet snacks.

Coming Soon

The fun doesn’t stop here. Watch out for the completion of the 32km Kawarau Gorge Trail, which will link Gibbston Valley to Bannockburn, and a new Cooking School due to open later this spring at The Packing Shed in Alexandra.