Autumn brings the natural beauty of Central Otago to a whole new level.
Been a while since you visited Central Otago? Well, there’s much more than just breathtaking landscapes. Alexia Santamaria shares some of the top new openings.
Central Otago is an eternally beautiful part of the country. It’s hard to beat that rugged drama of schist landscape, turquoise waters, golden tussockgrasslands stretching on forever and lush vineyards clinging to sun-baked hills. It’s the kind of place you come to just soak it all in – be it by cycling the Lake Dunstan Trail, walking by the Clutha River, or just sitting with a coffee, admiring any one of the stunning mountain ranges; it’s a total paradise for nature lovers. But there’s more to Central Otago than just epic landscapes; new experiences are popping up all the time. If you haven’t been for a couple of years, you might be surprised at what’s new. Here are some places to add to your list for the next visit.
Highlands Mini Golf
Highlands Motorsport is always a good time (whether you’re a full-blown petrolhead or just along for the ride). Aside from the opportunity to race around the track at speed, you can also have a blat in go-karts, explore the National Motorsport Museum, indulge in some virtual reality fun, or experience the famous “loo with a view”.
You can even cycle around the track before the park opens with the Power Hour by Trail Journeys. At the end of last year, the team added to the fun with a new 18-hole mini-golf course. It’s a fabulously eclectic mix of famous pop culture cars – think Herbie and Lightning McQueen – and more local icons like the famous giant Cromwell fruit, a tractor, and even an overgrown Sanga’s pie (if you haven’t tried these local delicacies, please rectify this as soon as possible)
Right on the shores of Lake Dunstan, Penny Black has been a local favourite for some time now. But last year, the owners decided to hand over management and take it from a local pub with great bar bites to a very different food experience. Chef Steven Sepsey has an impressive culinary CV, including time on the pans at highly awarded Aosta in Arrowtown. He is bringing big-city fare to Cromwell, and the locals are loving it. The menu is all about twists on Kiwi classics, and even though it’s the kind of creative kai that wouldn’t be out of place in Auckland, Sydney, or Melbourne, the vibe remains eternally approachable. All the best bits about fine dining, minus any pretensions.
If you’re looking for somewhere amazing to stay, the new accommodation at Monte Christo Vineyard is where it’s at. The country chic vibe of the cottages makes them the perfect place to hole up after a long day enjoying Central Otago, all earthy tones, natural textures, warm lighting, woolly throws, oversized cushions and luxurious bathrooms, which feel a bit like a spa. Monte Christo is one of Central Otago’s newest vineyards and weirdly also its oldest. In 1863, French prospector Jean Désiré Féraud became one of the first people to produce wine in Aotearoa, but by the late 1800s had shut down operations and torn out the vines. The Paris family recently revived it, incorporating the original stone building and even replanting a direct descendant of the original vine clone. They have a stunning underground tasting room and winery tours on offer.
Yes, Central Otago is wine country, but they do brew a cracking beer too. In October 2023, Station Brewing rolled into Alexandra, much to the delight of locals. It’s a laid-back, no-fuss, bring-the-kids kind of spot that churns out great ales, hazys and pilsners. The founder has spent a decade honing his craft across Samoa, Germany and New Zealand and it shows in the drinking. Food-wise, they’re not mucking around either – think brisket-loaded fries, juicy smash burgers, sticky wings and other soul-hugging dishes you want with a beer in hand.
Opened late last year by ex-Dunedin dwellers Bryan and Frances Raymond, Orchard Garden is the kind of place where you can let the kids loose and reclaim a bit of sanity. With a meticulously-pruned macrocarpa maze, vast rambling gardens and giant lawn games like cornhole, Jenga and Connect Four, it’s easy to see why this place has so quickly become such a hit. Once everyone is sufficiently tired, grab a platter, some cabinet food or something off the menu and kick back.
Whether you’re cycling the Lake Dunstan Trail or just keen to soak up the scenery, the Lake Dunstan Explorer is a great, and relatively new, way to experience this part of Central Otago’s stunning landscape.
Founded by the chatty and informative Andrew Dalton a couple of years ago, the boat trip takes you across the lake with plenty of photo stops and interesting commentary. You’ll get up-close views of trail highlights like the Hugo Swing Bridge and those famous, often-photographed cantilevered boardwalks that cling to the cliffs. Most people use the service as a scenic and very pleasant way to transport themselves and their bikes, pre- or post-ride, but you can also book it as a standalone trip – either directly or through Obelisk Tours. If conditions allow, there may even be a diversion to the lone Miner’s Cottage, a fab photo stop with tales to tell. Whether you’re on two wheels or not, this is a spectacular way to view the lake, the landscape and the trail from a totally different angle.
Wooing Tree Wines have always had a presence in Cromwell but as of last year they are right in the heart of it with a beautiful new cellar door experience. (Fun fact, the vineyard is named after an infamous radiata pine that was known as a wooing spot – the site of many blossoming romances, the odd teenage tipple and whatever else may have come after that). It’s a great place, especially if you don’t have time to go further afield to more remote wineries but still want great Central Otago pinot – their Blondie bubbles and Rosé are particularly popular too. Grab a bottle to take back to your accommodation, do a tasting at the counter or settle in at an indoor or outdoor table for wine with lunch, dinner or a platter.
Most people make a stop at a fruit stall when in Central Otago – and honestly, you’d be mad not to. This is the beating heart of some of the best produce in the country (especially during stone fruit season – all those juicy cherries, peaches and plums). As of last year, you can also stock up on artisan products such as dried fruit, sweets, spreads, jerky, pasta, olives, gourmet salts, and snacks when you stop at Jackson Orchards – or even grab lunch or a sweet treat.
The She Bakes Caravan sells bangin’ cakes, scones and slices, Kitchen Window turns out salad bowls, soups and toasties from the same kitchen where it produces its wildly popular condiments; there’s coffee, warmed cookies – it’s a whole thing. If you’re there in summer, don’t miss Jackson Orchards tours – a wonderful way to connect with where your food comes from.
The fun doesn’t stop here. Watch out for the completion of the 32km Kawarau Gorge Trail, which will link Gibbston Valley to Bannockburn, and a new Cooking School due to open later this spring at The Packing Shed in Alexandra.