Hard work bears fruit for Central Otago orchardist

Kevin Jackson. Photo / RNZ - Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

Fourth-generation grower Kevin Jackson and his team go out on a limb to ensure the harvesting season runs smoothly at Jackson Orchards in Cromwell.

Kevin's original orchard was located in the Cromwell Gorge but he was forced to leave the property when the Clyde Dam was being built.

Keen to stay local, he bought two large blocks of fertile land overlooking Lake Dunstan and developed new orchards and a roadside fruit shop.

"We started planting in 1969 and it was spread over five years before the total property was fully planted," he says.

The proud family business now employs 18 permanent staff and dozens of casual pickers and packers at the height of the season.

Retirees, university students and locals are taking up jobs typically filled in pre-Covid times by working holiday-makers.

"We have local women for instance that might come out pre-Christmas just for a few weeks before school finishes."

Photo / RNZ - Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

The orchards grow an abundance of fruit including cherries, apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums, apples and pears.

Harvesting spans the period from November to April. The fruit is sold locally and to retailers and wholesalers around the country.

Most of the trees are grown using the intensive Tatura (V trellis) orchard system.

It was more expensive to put in when Kevin established the orchards but he reckons it was worth every penny.

"What it does is it increases your production level threefold."

Photo / RNZ - Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

He says it also makes the fruit easier to pick and brings the trees into production much earlier.

"An apricot tree planted normally doesn't get into a reasonable production until year seven, however with the Tatura system you've got a reasonable tonnage by year three."

