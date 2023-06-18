Tomb of Sennedjem (replica) from Auckland Museum's Ancient Egypt exhibition. Photo / MuseumsPartner

Josh Emmitt is curator of archaeology at Auckland Museum. Here he reveals his favourite parts of the current Ancient Egypt exhibition and his travels to the country.

Auckland Museum’s Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs exhibition offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to see a spectacular collection of items spanning the history of Ancient Egypt, right here in New Zealand.

Josh Emmitt is the curator of archaeology at Auckland Museum. Photo / Supplied

One of the standouts is the Predynastic pottery from Naqada and El Gerzeh. The decorated pottery from these sites has abstract designs and inscribed/painted representations of what existed at the time; of things we don’t have evidence of in the archaeological record, such as boats.

The offering Stela of Iunu dates from the Fourth Dynasty during the reign of Khufu, who built the Great Pyramid. The stela represents the deceased receiving offerings for the afterlife. The colours on the stela are original, and it’s amazing to think that they are more than 4500 years old.

A coffin for Nakht, the overseer of the granary, in the Ancient Egypt exhibition. Photo / MuseumsPartner

I’ve been to Egypt many times both as a tourist and as an archaeologist. It is a special place because of its history and how it’s incorporated into modern life. You can’t walk down many streets and see an archaeological site. Also, the desert is really something. One moment you’re in the vibrant Nile Valley and the next you are facing an expanse of sand that extends as far as the eye can see.

Spend some time in the Grand Egyptian Museum and Cairo Museum and give yourself a day or more for each.

You can’t miss the Pyramids of Giza, but also those around Saqqara. These are easily accessible via a day trip from Cairo.

Don’t just spend time in Cairo. Go down the Nile, see Luxor and Aswan and the places in between. I would strongly advise going into the desert. Get out into the Western Desert and see the oases and the landscape. There are even places accessible by day trip from Cairo such as the Wadi el Hitan, or Valley of the Whales, where you can see fossils of sea creatures dating back more than 37 million years.

Don’t just spend time in Cairo. Go down the Nile, see Luxor and Aswan and the places in between. Photo / Getty Images

Also take time to see modern Egypt. Get lost in the markets and experience the cuisine.

If you’re short on time or want a more structured trip, book a tour. It’s the best way to get around and see a wide range of highlights.

On now until November 12. See more at aucklandmuseum.com. In partnership with Adventure World, every visitor to the exhibit will go in the draw to win a $20,000, 10-day trip to Egypt.