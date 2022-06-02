Are you still having fun? Planning can be the difference between the "Type 2 Fun" and disaster. Photo / Getty Images

Are you still having fun? Planning can be the difference between the "Type 2 Fun" and disaster. Photo / Getty Images

"This is tramping and it is fun," said the man.



At least I think that's what he said. It was hard to tell through the hood of my parker, as his words were lost in the sleet and gale force winds.



But he was right. It wasn't the cocktails on the beach kind of fun, or the carefree memories of school holidays, but belonged to a category of its own.



Outdoors circles there has long been the concept of the "four types of fun."



Coined by through-hiker Andrew Skurka - the first man to walk America sea-to-sea - it was a way to think about long-term and short-term decision making in the outdoors.



It's about risk and reward. The decisions made now that may suck in the meantime but lead to your most cherished memories.



The first Type 1 is easiest to understand: "fun now, fun later". Enjoyable in the moment and in memory.



The second or "Type 2" is that kind that belongs to mac-wearing masochists. It's for those people that claim - loudly - to enjoy trail running, cold winter days and colder porridge. It's the "not fun now, fun later" kind of fun.



It's type 3 and type 4 that cause the most problems. Particularly on the long weekend.



The Queen's Birthday Weekend is the most dangerous time to be outdoors according to New Zealand's search and rescue teams.



The Mountain Safety Council have called on those braving the outdoors to take care this weekend.



"Unfortunately, this long weekend typically sees triple the amount of injuries, and search and rescues (SAR) for trampers, making it the public weekend with the highest incident rate," says MSC spokesperson Rebekah Wilson.



They want hikers to avoid the types of fun that end in bad memories, regrets or worse.

Mercury falling: MSC were having some fun with their outdoor advice for Queen's weekend. Photo / Supplied

Type 3

fun is the kind that begins not fun, and ends worse. Miscalculations on weather, preparedness and ones own ability and decisions you wish you hadn't made.

Then there is

Type 4

. Something that is fun at the time, but you live to regret. Not your proudest moment, but you couldn't help at the time. We're not talking second helpings of pudding.

In outdoor parlance Type 4 is the pleasant evening stroll around the coast, without checking a map or tide times. It's the 'seemed a good idea at the time'.

When to call it quits and when to persevere is a difficult call. Often the one thing that separates Type 2 from the rest is preparedness.

Researching your route, checking the forecast and bringing the right gear are all steps that trampers and boaties can take.

If you're heading outdoors this weekend, telling someone your plans and taking a way of contacting the outside world can help keep plans on track - and fun.