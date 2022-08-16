Bathers beware: The sting of the poisonous Weever fish is known to make grown men cry. Photo / 123RF

Bathers beware: The sting of the poisonous Weever fish is known to make grown men cry. Photo / 123RF

Beachgoers in north Wales have been given an unusual warning to beware rare, poisonous fish.

The national lifeguard service RNLI has told bathers to wear foot coverings to avoid the sting of the Weever fish which is said to be "worse than childbirth".

One beach Black Rock Sands near Porthmadog has claimed 11 victims who have trodden on the excruciating critter.

Open water safety body Wild Swim Wales was pulling no punches on how painful the sting can be. "If you step on one, you'll know about it! It's said to be as bad as childbirth!"

Having seen a record number of swimmers during the heatwave, they said that they had many beachgoers who may never have heard of the fish, let alone been told how to avoid being stung.

There's nothing cuddly about this resident of Cardigan Bay. The tiny, spined fish can grow up to 13 centimetres and lurks beneath the sand on the tide line. They are also known as 'sea scorpions'.

Those braving the waves are advised to wear shoes while swimming and stomp to scare off fish, hiding in the surf.

Stings - which are exceptionally painful - should be treated by submerging them in hot water for 30 minutes to draw the poison out. Coastguard advice is to use tweezers or a credit card to make sure barbs are removed from the affected skin.

Many summer beachgoers took to the internet to share their unfortunate experiences.

One woman whose daughter stood on a fish in Tywyn said she saw "loads of poison bubbles popping up all around the two areas stung."

"Her screaming was unbearable and the beach wardens said grown men scream exactly like that!"

Another woman, in Borth, agreed that it was the worst pain she had ever experienced. "Would rather have had another baby," she wrote of the Weever fish encounter.

In spite of the recent spike in stings, Weever fish encounters remain relatively rare.