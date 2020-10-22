Wellington airport control tower Arnold for sale to developers

Arnold the control tower: 60 years of aviation history up for sale. Photo / Supplied

The ultimate home for plane spotters or frequent flyers has gone on sale in Wellington.

Wellington Airport's old air traffic control tower has gone up for sale with permission for residential development.

After 60 years of loyal service directing aircraft, "Arnold" the control tower is not your average doer-upper.

The tower which has stood at the Tirangi Road address since 1957 is full of retro charm spread over four levels and a staircase which lead up to the 360 views over Lyall Bay.

For all its quirky charm current owners Airways say there are a few drawbacks to the listing:

The floor plan is cramped, lacking in natural light and facilities. With one toilet – no bathroom – and a mess kitchenette that can only be described as utilitarian, the project is a little more than most people's DIY skills could cover.

Asbestos removal and earthquake strengthening are high on the priority of any new owner.

However, if that isn't enough to put you off, space comes with an acre of land, stunning views and one-of-a-kind charm. It's thought to be the only airport tower in the world with a residential postal address.

Since the new tower took over in 2018, Arnold has been looking for a new calling.

"We will have some mixed feelings about seeing it go," says James Young, Airways' CFO.



The land the tower currently stands on has recently been rezoned for housing, and Young is aware that the cost and effort of refitting the tower as a quirky plane-spotters residence will be prohibitive to most. The tower is currently only accepting enquires over $895000.

"It's most likely that the property will be bought by a developer and cleared to build new homes, it's nice to imagine the old tower being given a new life through some creative grand design."

Tommy's Real Estate who are managing the sale say it's the most unique property to come up for auction.

"We've had unusual looking houses, but never anything quite like this," said the auctioneers.

Proceeds from the sale of Arnold the tower will be donated to the Wellington Children's Hospital Foundation.