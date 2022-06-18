Woman's strange mid-flight act. Source / in_jedi via Twitter

Vision of a woman stepping over passengers to get to her window seat mid-flight has sparked a firestorm online.

In a video posted to Twitter, Brandon – username @in_jedi – criticised the passenger for stepping over the top of fellow travellers on her aisle to get to her seat.

"The most criminal activity I've ever seen on an airplane," Brandon wrote. "This woman was hopping over other passengers the whole seven-hour flight."

The video sparked a flurry of comments blasting the woman for her lack of courtesy. Some believed the fact she was wearing pyjamas was cause for outrage.

"An opportune time for turbulence to kick in," one user wrote.

"Nobody's going to talk about those filthy socks and the fact that she's flying in pyjamas?" another person pointed out.

However, some believed she was well within her right considering the sardine-packed seats on modern plane.

"I was doing that 20 years before you were born when I travelled on 707s," Alexander Hall wrote.

"I thought it was easier for me as a teenager to get to my seat than to ask the adults to move. They never complained or bollocked me."