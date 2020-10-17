Website of the Year

Travel

Waitomo and Rotorua adventures: Glow-worm caves, zip-lining and e-mountain-biking the Redwood forest

8 minutes to read

The titiwai, glow-worms, as seen on the Black Abyss tour from The Legendary Black Water Rafting Co, lighting up a section of Ruakuri, one of hundreds of caves in Waitomo. Photo / Supplied

Michael Neilson
By:

Auckland, environment and Māori affairs reporter, NZ Herald

Deep underground in the caves of Waitomo, we float gently along a stream - pitch black but for a trail of titiwai, or glow-worms, twinkling above us.

Modern science tells us these little insects glow

Black water rafting in Waitomo

Adrenaline adventures in Rotorua

e-Biking in Whakarewarewa Redwoods Forest, Rotorua