A UK airline has rewritten its uniform policy to remove the requirement for crew to wear 'gendered uniforms'.



As of Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic is allowing crew to wear the trousers - or skirts - to "express how they identify or present themselves."



The airline says that it has adopted a more fluid approach to reflect the diversity of its workforce. Previously female cabin crew were required to wear red uniforms, with male workers wearing burgundy suits.



The airline's CCO, Juha Jarvinen said the decision was an important one for their employees.



"We believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. That's why it's so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work."



The new look uniform tailored to the gender identity policy was showcased at a launch event by Michelle Visage, Tanya Compas, Talulah-Eve and Tyreece Nye.



Visage welcomed the airline's move to accommodate the identities of their staff, saying: "As the mother of a non-binary child, and as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, these efforts by Virgin Atlantic to further inclusivity for its people are extremely important and personal to me."

Virgin Atlantic's Vivienne Westwood-designed scarlet uniforms will now be worn by all genders. Photo / Supplied

Research commissioned by the airline showed that a more flexible and expressive approach to uniform leads to a boost in workplace happiness and better experience for passengers. The public poll found that 15 per cent of those surveyed say that they were uncomfortable in the clothes they were required to wear at work or wore in an attempt to fit in.

Virgin's new-look uniform also accompanies a change to use of pronouns on their service.

The airline's ticketing systems will now accommodate for passengers travelling on gender neutral passports to book using gender neutral markers, U or X.

The airline will also be providing 'pronoun badges' for crew and travellers to clearly communicate their preferred or identified gender. These badges will be available to travellers via the check in desk or Virgin Atlantic lounges.

The loosening of uniform guidelines comes three months after the airline relaxed guidelines requiring crew tattoos to be covered.

This year other airlines mixed up their existing uniform rules to make room for preferred identity.

In March, Alaska Airlines took a different tack, opting instead for 'gender neutral' uniforms for passenger facing staff.

The US carrier introduced a one size fits all approach to uniform after dress guidelines were found to be in conflict with non-discrimination laws and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Passengers were decidedly divided on the new gender fluid uniform options.

Many praised Virgin's decision to allow crew more flexibility in uniform.

Many saw the strict gender-defined uniforms stuck in a "stuffy" old-fashioned era of travel.

"One thing that would fully put me off a flight attendant role was the fact that you were stuck with skirts etc as a woman," wrote one passenger wrote to twitter, following the announcement.

Another said that relaxing uniform guidelines didn't go far enough to accommodate the current difficulties of working in airlines.

"I think they'd be a whole lot happier with a payrise ... and less gruelling rosters," they wrote

This January Virgin Atlantic said it was hiring for 400 cabin crew positions, as it looked to regrow post pandemic.

