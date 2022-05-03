The world's largest glass-bottom bridge has opened in Vietnam as a clear-visioned plan for welcoming back international tourists.

Tourists were thrilled by the unveiling of the Bach Long bridge in Son La, northwest Vietnam.

The attraction - whose name translates to "white dragon" - measures an impressive 632 metres, pipping the previous title holder in Guangdong, China, by over 100 metres.



While the attraction is yet to welcome Guinness adjudicator's from the World Record Body, it has no fear of not measuring up having already claimed the title of "the longest walking glass bridge".

The attraction has already opened to visitors. The attraction invites up to 450 at a time to take the leap of faith between two peaks in the Moc Chau Island Mountain Park Hotel.

Made of enamelled, reinforced glass - operators proved the strength of the see-through bridge by driving a 4x4 ute across it.

Don't look down: The Bach Long 'White Dragon' bridge in Vietnam has claimed a world record. Photo / Moc Chau Island Resort

Crossing over a 342m drop over rainforest canopy, visitors will be able to take in a bird's-eye view of the valley.

"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature," spokesperson Hoang Manh Duy told AFP.

Moc Chau's vision for an invisible bridge was welcomed by Vietnamese tourism, which is looking to restart the country's international travel market. The opening comes just two months after Vietnam began easing restrictions for inbound travellers.

In March the country restarted granting 15-day visitor visas on arrival for citizens of 13 countries.

The third glass bridge to open in Vietnam, the White Dragon is the latest in a trend for attention grabbing statement structures.

In 2018 the spectacular Golden (or "Hands of God") Bridge opened in Da Nang, central Vietnam. The 150 m walkway looks like it is suspended on the Ba Na Hills between two giant, stone hands.

Vietnam has has a long history of appealing to tourists with bridges: The Golden Bridge, Da Nang. Photo / Andrea Popa, Unsplash

"I hope the bridge will lure more domestic and international tourists to our area," a local resident Bui Van Thach told press agency AFP.