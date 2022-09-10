Manhattan and Central Park, the city's most celebrated green space. Photo / 123rf

Destination of the week: New York

Why you should go: From the landmark buildings to the world-leading museums, the lights of Times Square to the buzz of Broadway, few cities are as iconic as the Big Apple. Diverse with a capital D, it can be as energetic or as sedate as you like, with a scene to suit your every mood.

The bright lights and frenetic energy of Times Square. Photo / 123rf

Top spots: Swing by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, admire the views from the top of the Rockefeller Center, or take in the tunes at the Blue Note Jazz Club. Chill out in Central Park, be swept up in a Broadway show or get amongst the Americana kitsch of Coney Island. See the Statue of Liberty up close, marvel at the architecture and endless bustle of the Grand Central Terminal, or be dazzled by the energy and chaos of Times Square. Watch a basketball game at Madison Square Garden, wander along Wall Street, or pay a visit to the 9/11 Memorial. The choices are endless.

The Statue of Liberty is one of the city's most iconic sights. Photo / 123rf

Best eats: With a restaurant scene as eclectic as the city's inhabitants, even local foodies struggle to keep up with comings and goings. But some classic dishes have stood the test of time, including New York-style pizza (extra-large slices with a thin, flexible crust), dense and decadent New York cheesecake, the towering pastrami sandwiches from city institution Katz's Deli, and sweet treats from Magnolia Bakery.

Rollercoasters and candyfloss are all part of the scene at Coney Island, New York. Photo / 123rf

Getting there: Air New Zealand begins direct flights from Auckland to New York from September 17.