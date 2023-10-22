The must-do travel experiences in Washington DC. Photo / Getty Images

Why you should go

Washington DC may not be your first thought for a US holiday, but it’s time to give it a second look. As the epicentre of American politics, history comes alive here with political landmarks. You can even get up close to the White House. There is a museum for just about everything, from art to science and aviation. It’s a walkable city and has an extensive public transport system.

Admire The White House exterior for free. Photo / Saul Rodriguez; Unsplash

Top spots

The National Mall is where you’ll find the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and the Smithsonian museums (21 museums to be exact, most of which are free to enter). Though touring the White House requires booking in advance, you can still admire its exterior and wander around the Capitol.

The National Mall is where you’ll find the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and the Smithsonian museums. Photo / Jacob Creswick; Unsplash

In spring, don’t miss the cherry blossoms around the Jefferson Memorial and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial nearby. Head to Arlington National Cemetery, final resting place for many United States presidents and their families.

For lively waterfront entertainment and Potomac River views, spend an evening at the National Harbor. To simply soak up the city, take a stroll through the modern streets of Georgetown or the culturally vibrant Dupont Circle.

In spring, don’t miss the cherry blossoms in Washington DC, USA. Photo / Andy He; Unsplash

What to eat

Try a local classic; the half-smoke (a smoked sausage, often paired with chilli) at Ben’s Chili Bowl. When you’re in the mood for seafood, enjoy a Chesapeake Bay crab cake, with tender crabmeat and a kick of Old Bay seasoning. Washington DC has the largest Ethiopian community in the US, making it an ideal place to savour dishes like Doro Wat (a spicy chicken stew) or injera bread. Pass by the famous Georgetown Cupcakes and grab a box of their best-seller dozen. The city is home to some of America’s most creative cocktails. Swing by Columbia Room and The Gibson for seasonally inspired drinks or try the speakeasy-inspired Denson Liquor Bar near Chinatown.

Try a local DC classic; the half-smoke (a smoked sausage often paired with chili) at Ben’s Chili Bowl. Photo / Getty Images

