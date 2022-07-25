The Pride of America cruising the Hawaiian coastline. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Lines

Sue Wallace packs her tropical prints and sets sail for Hawaii on board Norwegian Cruise Lines.

The Beach Boys' super hit, Hawaii is playing repeatedly in my head as we leave Honolulu on a cruise showcasing the only US state in the tropics.

Like the song says this is where you will find "big waves and girls with grass skirts", swaying palm trees, sweet-smelling floral leis and rainbow-coloured cocktails decked with tiny umbrellas.

But it's a pina colada for me as we join in the fun sail-away celebrations aboard NCL's treasured Pride of America. The vessel has been cruising these warm turquoise waters since 2005 and welcomed nearly two million guests, pausing during the pandemic.

The popular cruise sails year-round, with a seven-day, inter-island itinerary. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Lines

Cruising is back after two years and the excitement onboard is electric, as families and friends don their summer florals, Hawaiian prints and flip-flops and soon fall into holiday mode.

NCL is the only cruise line that offers the popular year-round seven-day inter-island itinerary, giving holidaymakers a chance to experience the wonders of five ports on four islands, including two overnight port stays.

What I love is that it takes the hard work out of travel in Hawaii – there's no rushing to meet planes and the worry of cancellations, as well as facing long lines for security checks and the chance of lost luggage.

Once onboard and unpacked, it's all about holiday time for the next week and this island hop is back on track - 52 weeks of the year with 100 hours of port time and no wasted sea days.

A penthouse suite onboard NCL's Pride of America. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Lines

Every day is a new adventure and when I am not in ports and on the main decks, I'm enjoying a front row seat from my balcony, soaking up the ever-changing scenery and watching arrivals and departures at each destination.

Just when I think I have seen it all, those coconut-laden palm trees, surfers riding the waves and extinct volcanoes, a pod of frisky dolphins put on a show below bringing sheer joy as a cerise sunset sweeps the sky.

That's cruising in Hawaii for you.

The ship leaves at sunset on Saturdays from Honolulu Oahu, and overnights in Kahului Maui. Next, there are two ports of call on the Big Island including Hilo and Kona, finishing with an overnight in Nawiliwili, Kauai (an NCL exclusive), before docking at 7am in Honolulu the following morning. As you'll soon discover, there's a lot more to Hawaii than just beaches and lush landscapes that you can't take your eyes off.

The Ports

Our visit to four islands - Oahu, Maui, The Big Island and Kauai - is a great way to discover the highlights of this Central Pacific archipelago.

Each has stunning scenery with waterfalls, multi-coloured sandy beaches, tropical foliage, and mountains in common, but each one has a different character.

The cruise allows plenty of time for exploring the islands. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Lines

In Kahului, Maui, we head to the Maui Tropical Plantation and learn about the Hawaiian sugar and pineapple industries, amid views of the lush Waikapu Valley. After tasting fresh coconut, and a tram ride around the plantation where brightly coloured flowers and plants star, we head to the farm shop for fresh produce and treats.

Other tours include a visit to the Haleakala Crater and a walk around the historic hippie-centric art neighbourhood of Paia, home to Willie Nelson and Mick Fleetwood who has his own shop, restaurant and bar.

On the Island of Hawaii (also known as the Big Island), we visit Kona, the driest side of the island, and Hilo, known for its record rainfall.

Kailua-Kona is home to coffee farms and historic Hawaiian landmarks, including the Hulihee Palace, a former royal vacation home dating from 1838.

Fancy deep sea fishing expeditions, catamaran trips, a visit to an endangered cloud forest, or a hike to ancient temples and petroglyphs? It's all on offer.

Hilo is known for its Wailuku River State Park, home to the Waianuenue or Rainbow Falls, named because of the many rainbows seen in the mist thrown up by the waterfall.

Nawiliwili, on Kauai (also known as the Garden Island) is an overnight stop, exclusive to Pride of America. If you are looking for adventure, head to the jungle for a flight over the Waita Reservoir on the Koloa Zipline.

For me, the star of this cruise is the stunning Napali Coast. With misty towering cliffs and rugged mountains that have made guest appearances in many hit movies, including Pirates of the Caribbean, it's deserving of a standing ovation.

The Ship

Pride of America, one of NCL's 17-ship fleet which are now all back cruising the world, has had a recent refresh that retains its vintage charm with updated decor and facilities from the staterooms to the pool decks, restaurants and bars.

Guests can choose from a range of spacious suites onboard. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Lines

My favourite haunts are the pools, John Adam's Coffee Bar for a great start to the day, and the amazing library lined with thousands of books. There's also Pink's Champagne Bar, named in a nod to Honolulu's Royal Hawaiian Hotel, fondly referred to as the "pink palace".

My revamped stateroom has such a comfortable bed it's tempting to linger but there is so much to do - the Freestyle Daily lists the next day's activities, tours, dining and entertainment schedules. Authentic Hawaiian activities are part of ship life, and you can learn to hula dance, try your hand at lei making, and listen to engaging port talks about Hawaiian history and culture.

Dining

Main restaurants include the stylish Liberty and Skyline dining rooms, and a range of specialty restaurants you can book for a minimal fee. As a comeback cruise, some restaurants were not operating but my favourites are Cagney's Steak House for great surf and turf and clam chowder, and Jefferson's Bistro for fabulous French-inspired cuisine. The escargots bourguignonne, duck l'orange and a grand finale of creme brulee are outstanding.

Cagney's Steakhouse is on of the many restaurants onboard. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Lines.

I also enjoyed reliving the 1950s rock 'n' roll era at Cadillac Diner for tasty burgers, milkshakes and fries and the best ever Reuben sandwich and apple pie.

Entertainment includes comedian and musical performances at the Hollywood Theatre and a glow party at sea where everyone wears neon or white.

For families, there's a dodgeball tournament, basketball shootout, scavenger hunt and a circus workshop plus a kids and teen club.

The verdict

Those Beach Boy lyrics ring true – everyone who goes to Hawaii comes back with raves, and in my case, a penchant for tropical cocktails, shaved ice and Hawaiian prints. As for cruising – it's the best way to travel to see these island beauties.

Fast Facts

Pride of America accommodates 2186 passengers. Fares start from NZD$3152 per person, based on the current promotional offer which includes up to 35% off cruise fares and all five Free at Sea offers including a complimentary beverage package, shore excursion credit, specialty dining package, wi-fi package and access to NCL's "3rd and 4th guest sail at a reduced rate". Taxes and gratuities are included.

NCL also offers the Oahu Explorer land-based pre-cruise tour including four days and three nights in Oahu visiting Pearl Harbor, Polynesian Cultural Centre and Kualoa Ranch, which is another hassle-free introduction to this popular holiday destination.

For details call NCL in New Zealand on 0800 969 283 or visit www.ncl.com.