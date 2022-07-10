Cars Land is a popular spot for all the family at Disneyland California Adventure Park. Photo / 123rf

With a bit of pre-planning, both kids and adults can make the most of the 'Happiest Place on Earth', writes Cassie Tannenberg.

"If you're not wearing Mickey Mouse ears, you're going to feel left out". Relayed to me by someone wearing a bedazzled and sequinned headband with the aforesaid ears, this is my first hint that a Disneyland holiday is not like a regular family getaway.

In my attempt to prove that "I'm not a regular mum, I'm a cool mum", I've taken my 9-year-old daughter out of school for a week and whisked her away to Disneyland Resort in California. So far, so cool, right?

No trip to Disneyland is complete without a visit to the Sleeping Beauty Castle. Photo / 123rf

Once we're within the gates, it soon becomes clear that ears are, in fact, de rigueur and I've already committed a Disney faux pas. This level of fandom is not surprising as Disneyland has the unique proposition of being both a physical and nostalgic destination for grownups and kids, and with the addition of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars under the "House of Mouse", it's truly a cultural canon for all ages.

Where to stay

Disneyland Resort is in Anaheim, a 45-minute drive from LAX, but to fast-track your fun, organise a shuttle in advance. To maximise your time, it's also a good idea to book a stay at one of the three onsite hotels at Disneyland Resort: Disneyland Hotel, Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel or Disney's Grand Californian Resort & Spa.

Not only do you have easy access to the parks, but hotel guests can also take advantage of the free Extra Magic Hour for daily entry into the parks one hour before the general public.

We opt for Disney's Grand Californian Resort & Spa because you can walk straight out of the lobby and into Disney California Adventure Park via a special entrance. Magic!

The parks and attractions

Disneyland Resort is comprised of two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park. And with more than 100 attractions, rides and entertainment options available, a stay of at least three days is recommended.

A Park Hopper Ticket, which allows you to hop between both theme parks on the same day, offers the best value. A 10-day Park Hopper Ticket is also available exclusively for New Zealanders and Australian visitors. Skip the queue with the Disney Genie+ service, available via the Disneyland app.

The new service, which replaces the MaxPass, costs US20 per ticket, per day and allows users to choose available times at certain rides on the day, and access unlimited digital PhotoPass downloads. It's well worth the extra moolah for the seamless experience, trust me.

The two theme parks offer distinctly different Disney experiences. Disneyland Park is Walt Disney's original vision with nine themed lands: Main Street, U.S.A; Mickey's Toontown; Fantasyland; Frontierland, Adventureland; Tomorrowland; Critter County; New Orleans Square and the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

'Main Street, USA' is one of nine themed lands at Walt Disney's original version of the iconic park. Photo / 123rf

Here, you'll find classic rides (Mad Tea Party, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Splash Mountain and Space Mountain) and popular thrills at Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion and Star Tours - The Adventures Continue, as well as new attractions such as Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Disney California Adventure Park takes inspiration from Pixar and Marvel as well as Disney, with Cars Land, Hollywood Land, Pixar Pier and Pacific Wharf. It's here you'll find two of the most extreme rides (Incredicoaster and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission – BREAKOUT!), which just happened to be the first rides my 8-year-old tackled while swept up in a bubble of excitement.

At just over 122cm, she was the minimum height for all Disneyland Resort rides so nothing was off-limits. While eight was our lucky number, families with children at different ages and stages are well catered for with pram parking bays and stroller rental, and there are plenty of toddler-friendly rides and attractions. Cars Land, in particular, was a standout – a fully realised immersion into the Cars movies with a colour-saturated Southwest landscape setting that will appeal to all.

Night lights at Pixar Pier. Photo / Getty Images

The rides might get the Simba share of attention from parkgoers, but the entertainment is also astounding. From the Broadway-quality production of Frozen Live at the Hyperion to the colourful daily parades, night-time light show extravaganzas and learn-to-draw sessions with Disney animators at the Animation Academy, you can easily fill an entire day and still have plenty yet to do.

Where to eat

Food is another baked-in ingredient of Disneyland. From Mickey Mouse-shaped icecream, pretzels and beignets to Inside Out-themed rainbow drinks and churros, we tried it all.

Bookings are essential for restaurants, and it was worth reserving Character Dining buffet-style breakfasts at Storytellers Cafe and Plaza Inn to see my daughter light up to meet her fave Disney characters.

Throughout the parks and hotels, meals range from on-the-go options (including healthy and vegan fare) to fine dining restaurants and creative cocktails at the Lamplight Lounge. A must-eat is the legendary Dole Whip at the Tiki Juice Bar, a frozen treat that, outside its birthplace of Hawaii, is only available at Disney Parks.

As we pass little princesses fresh from an enchanting experience at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique dressed as their favourite fairytale character, it seems surrendering to the magic of Disney and being a kid again is what it's really all about. And a daughter-approved tick of coolness for me.

CHECKLIST: ANAHEIM

In addition to a ticket, guests now require a reservation made in advance to enter Disneyland theme parks. It is strongly recommended that visitors are vaccinated or obtain a negative Covid test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort. Face coverings are encouraged in indoor venues. See

disneyland.disney.go.com

for details.