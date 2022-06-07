The world's most expensive private Jet: a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner belonging to Roman Abramovich. Photo / Supplied, DOJ

On Monday a pair of luxury private jets were ordered to be seized by US authorities as part of ongoing sanctions against Russia, including what is believed to be the world's most expensive private plane.



A $540m Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner belonging to Roman Abramovich was one of two planes issued with a warrant by the federal court in New York.



Judge Sarah Cave ordered the Dreamliner and a Gulfstream G650ER be held by federal agents after both planes were found to have violated sanctions against Russia. The justice department deemed that both jets have flown to Russia since March, flying in the face of export sanctions which have been in place since Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Both planes were deemed to be the property of Roman Abramovich, and were operated via a series of shell companies in Cyprus, Jersey and the British Virgin Islands.



The captured Boeing plane with the tail number P4-BDL, was found to have flown to Russia via Dubai without the appropriate exemptions. It is reportedly returned to the UAE.



The $60 million Gulfstream jet also recorded trips to the Russian Federation without a licence.



"These aircraft constitute tainted property under active investigation by the United States," said Task Force KleptoCapture Director Andrew C Adams.

Roman Abramovich's Jet P4-BDL Landed in Moscow, Moscow Oblast, RU. Apx. flt. time 4 Hours : 58 Mins. pic.twitter.com/POJIOHBTaN — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) March 4, 2022

While the authorities are unable to seize the planes outside of US airspace, Adams hoped that their "international partners" would cooperate with these warrants.

The government prosecutors are seeking penalties from the shell companies of up to twice the planes' value.

Abramovich who has close ties to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

In the hearing associate director of the FBI, Michael Driscoll, accused the oligarch of having "helped foster an environment that enabled Russia to pursue its deadly war in Ukraine."

Abramovich's Gulfstream G650ER is thought to be in Russia. Photo / Supplied, DOJ

"The seizure of their valuable possessions, including these two aircraft, is just one way the US government holds accountable those who break US laws and support Russia in its attempt to conquer a sovereign nation."

Neither Abramovich nor the UAE have commented on the warrant for the Boeing plane.

The world's most lavish luxury Jet: P4-BDL

The long-range Boeing is a luxury refit of the state of the art passenger plane.

Bought directly from the manufacturer in March 2018 it entered into private service in December 2021 after a luxury interior makeover at Basel.

The private plane dubbed "Bandit" is thought to have cost US$350 million ($539.27 million).

Flight details for P4-BDL showed it making a trip to Moscow on March 4, eight days after the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

It is reportedly being held in storage in Dubai.